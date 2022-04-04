ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Celebrating Dare County’s Volunteers

By Submitted Story
outerbanksvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of National Volunteer Month this April, Dare County Government has released “Celebrating Dare County’s Volunteers,” a video highlighting the countless contributions that are made by the hundreds of...

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Houston Chronicle

Chamber celebrates 4 Montgomery County trailblazers in women’s history

March is Women’s History Month and in that honor the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce chose to celebrate local trailblazers. Wednesday’s event brought together four Montgomery County women who have helped blaze a trail in their own way for future generations. On the panel was Nelda Luce Blair, founding chairman of The Woodlands Township; Edie Connelly, a retired justice of the peace; Bonnie Hubert, CEO of ONE Way Life Coaching; and Rita Wiltz, the executive director of the local non-profit organization Children’s Books on Wheels.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WJBF

Columbia County ATV Unit looking for volunteers

EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers who own an ATV to join its ATV Unit. The unit, which has been around since 1996, has nearly 30 volunteers who help the Sheriff’s Department out when needed. They mostly help with searches and parking and patrolling at events in Columbia County. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
KXII.com

Chickasaw Nation in need of volunteers for Rendezvous at Fort Washita

CHICKASAW NATION (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation is in need of volunteers for this year’s Rendezvous at Fort Washita. According to the Chickasaw Nation, the event will take guests on a trip through Chickasaw history by featuring trappers, traders, mountain men, demonstrators, stickball, stomp dance, storytelling and concessions. The...
CHARITIES
Dare County, NC
Society
Dare County, NC
Government
County
Dare County, NC
KSNB Local4

Hastings Good Samaritan Village celebrating volunteers

Residents and businesses in downtown Hastings are mourning the loss of beloved business Bert’s Pharmacy following a fire Sunday night. Multiple fire crews were called to a structure fire in downtown Hastings. The cause is under investigation. Evening forecast- David Stoltz. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Cool and windy...
HASTINGS, NE
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of March 14

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Share the Gift of a Lift! Volunteer 1-2x/month with Faith in Action Marathon County, providing transportation for seniors living in rural areas going to medical appointments or grocery shopping. Volunteers are contacted and asked if they are available to provide transportation usually with one week’s notice. No steady commitment is necessary, volunteer as often or as little, as you would like. Contact Jamie at Faith in Action, 715-848-8783, email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com to start a volunteer application.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WATE

Volunteer members of Knox County Rescue ready at moment’s notice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From the Smoky Mountains to the Tennessee Valley, to the Cumberland Plateau, East Tennessee offers plenty for the outdoor enthusiast. However, among its miles of waterways, trails, ridgelines and caves, the area can prove to be tricky – even for the most skilled kayakers, hikers and cyclists.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WAFF

$25k in grants for Madison County volunteer fire departments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are 16 volunteer fire departments in Madison County. Each one relies on grants to help serve residents who live outside the city limits. ”Our fire department like many, we live and die by grants,” said Gurley Fire Chief Boone Ruffing. WAFF toured the Gurley...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Call for Alzheimer’s Association education volunteers in coastal NC counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is expanding its team of volunteers to serve individuals and families in Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, New Hanover, Onslow and Pender counties. Alzheimer’s Association community educators are trained volunteers who assist with education and outreach programs...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Sand Hills Express

Custer County Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Fund

Custer County has been experiencing many devastating grass fires, putting a toll on all the volunteer fire departments in the county. The Custer County Foundation is seeking monetary donations to assist all Custer County Fire Departments. All donations received by the Foundation will be distributed back, 100%, split equally between all the fire departments in the county. The Custer County Foundation will match the first $10,000 in donations by using funds made available through the Yanagida Challenge Match.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

St. Benedict's reopens to volunteers

The return of volunteers at St. Benedict’s Shelter for Men is like a breath of fresh air, according to Executive Director Harry Pedigo. Throughout COVID-19, Pedigo said the shelter had to practically cut out volunteers due to health and safety restrictions. The shelter recently announced that it would once...
CHARITIES
