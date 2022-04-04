ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Grammys recap

By Hayley Boyd
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide...

wgnradio.com

KRMG

Trevor Noah says Grammys can entertain, tackle world issues

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Grammy Awards is a festive vibe celebrating music’s best, but host Trevor Noah says the show may touch on some serious topics such as the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. “I think the show is going to find the right place and...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
Estelle Harris
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire fans in uproar as bosses deliver disappointing update on season ten

It looks like it's going to be a while before we can sit down to catch new episodes of our favourite One Chicago shows. Following the news of NBC's scheduling shake-up this Wednesday which will see the latest episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med replaced with three hours of repeats, it's been revealed that new episodes will not air next week either.
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney sparks mixed reaction with new behind-the-scenes photo

Taylor Kinney has sparked a mixed reaction from fans after sharing a brand new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Chicago Fire season ten. The actor, who has been portraying fan favourite Kelly Severide on the smash-hit firefighter drama since 2012, updated his Instagram feed this week with a snapshot of himself and co-stars Joe Minoso, Randy Flager and Tony Ferraris standing in front of a fire engine - but while the stars looked happy to be back for another episode, some fans were left fuming in the comment section.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire?

Ever since Jesse Spencer‘s character Matt Casey left the Windy City behind him in order to move to Oregon in the 200th episode of Chicago Fire, fans have been waiting to see Kara Killmer’s character Sylvie Brett might follow suit. Spencer’s departure was a storyline that caught many...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Molly’s Pub a real place?

Molly’s Pub is a staple on Chicago Fire. It’s been the hangout of choice for the 51 since season 1, and has gone through several different iterations on its way to becoming the safe haven it is now. The show does such a good job of evoking the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Bosses Weigh In on When Ethan Will Return — and Whether We’ll See Stevie Again

Click here to read the full article. Brian Tee fans, the wait is nearly over. The “Chicago Med” cast member, whose Ethan Choi been absent for most of the seventh season, will return during Episode 18, set to air on Wednesday, April 13. He will also be in the rest of the season, showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider said during NBC’s recent “One Chicago Day.” “Ethan has gone through a lot of changes in his life with the shooting,” Schnieder hinted. Tee has appeared in only three episodes during the season, as he has been filming Amazon Prime Video’s “The Expats”...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular For Season 8

Click here to read the full article. Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8. Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things:...
CHICAGO, IL
Us Weekly

Family First! A Guide to How ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ and ‘Chicago Med’ Characters Are Related

A tangled web we weave! Dick Wolf’s characters on Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med are intertwined on a variety of levels, including siblings, marriages and failed romances. Fans got a taste for the crossover connections early on with Chicago Fire’s Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Chicago P.D.’s Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda). The fictional […]
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire, Med and PD pulled from screens in major schedule change

Bad news, One Chicago fans - the franchise is set to take another unexpected break from screens. NBC will not air new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot next week. Instead, audiences will be treated to a trio of reruns on 23 March as all three shows face a scheduling shake-up. It's not known why the franchise is taking another break so soon after returning from the month-long hiatus caused by NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics or how long the break will be.
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

Is Dr. Hannah Asher Returning to 'Chicago Med'?

Chicago Med fans got a huge shock at the end of the March 16 episode when Dr. Hannah Asher turned up in the Emergency Department! The character hadn't been seen since the Season 6 premiere, when she and Will decided their relationship couldn't go on and she needed to focus on her sobriety in Los Angeles. So, why is Hannah suddenly back in Chicago — and is she staying?
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Entertainment

Art Theater in Long Beach to hold annual Oscars red carpet event. People can have some Oscars fun while helping keep the theater's doors open and its screen rolling. Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson and more to be honored at Governors Awards. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 15...
CELEBRITIES

