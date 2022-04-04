ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Polis signs Colorado abortion rights bill into law

By Alex Rose
 1 day ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After the longest debate in Colorado House history, followed up by a passage in the Senate along party lines, a bill to solidify a woman’s right to abortion in the state of Colorado is being signed into law.

The new law aims to protect abortion rights in Colorado in the event that the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade, which secured abortion rights in the country.

The bill states that individuals have a fundamental right to use or refuse contraception and that every pregnant person has the right to continue their pregnancy and give birth or have an abortion.

The bill also states that “a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights” under Colorado state law.

The governor signed the bill into law Monday. Watch the signing on FOX31 NOW .

The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
