After Testing Every Vegan Meal Delivery Service on the Market, We Can Definitely Say These Are the 10 Best

By Lulu Chang
 2 days ago
Veganism has come a long way in a short period of time, with interest in plant-based eating

sustainable dining habits skyrocketing in the last decade. In fact, according to a study by Ipsos Retail Performance, the number of Americans who identify as vegan has increased by more than 3,000 percent over the past 15 years.

This tremendous growth has been bolstered by the increased availability of delicious and accessible plant-based options both on grocery store shelves and on restaurant menus. And while vegans have always known that animal products are by no means necessary to develop delicious flavors, it has taken the meal kit market a tad bit longer to offer up a range of vegan meal delivery services and kits that make it a little easier to adopt to—or add to—a plant-based lifestyle. Luckily, today, there is no shortage of excellent options for vegans.

After testing nearly every vegan delivery service and meal kit on the market, we found that the 10 brands below bring the most to the table in terms of delicious flavor, top-notch convenience, and nutrient-density. Whether you've been a vegan since birth or you're just interested in finding an incredibly convenient way to pack more plant-based foods into your diet, we guarantee you'll find the right option on this list of both pre-made dishes and ingredient kits. After checking them out, head over to our roundup of the top meal kit services that'll please plant-based eaters and carnivores alike.

The 10 best vegan meal delivery services and kits currently on the market

Sunbasket (4 meals) — $52.00

Sunbasket has been around for years, and for good reason. Sunbasket’s award-winning culinary team is led by Chef Justine Kelly, an Iron Chef competitor and James Beard award winner, who works diligently to create delicious food made with fresh, organic produce that is grown for peak flavor. To make things easy for you, Sunbasket has a special vegan section of its website, where you can select your favorite Fresh & Ready meals, which just need to be heated up before serving. (A personal favorite? The yuba japchae bowl with glass noodles, mushrooms, and pickled carrots.) You can also add on additional goodies, like green juices, plant-based yogurts, and gluten-free crackers. Vegan meal kits—for dishes like risotto with crispy tofu, yellow squash, and sun-dried tomatoes—are also available for those who would prefer to receive pre-portioned organic ingredients and recipes.

Sakara (15 meals) — $349.00

This holistic meal delivery service and wellness company offers an impressive array of plant-based breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks that speak to the gourmand vegans among us. Sakara uses high-quality organic ingredients to pack a ton of nutrients into each of its ready-made meals, and all dishes are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and contain no refined sugars. To help you take all the work out of your entire meal-planning process, the brand delivers up to three meals a day for five days a week, each of which are clearly marked with the day of the week you should consume them. In an effort to keep your dishes—think veggie satay bowls, roasted pear pancakes, and harissa falafels—fresh, Sakara delivers meals twice a week.

Purple Carrot (3 meal kits) — $52.00

Purple Carrot offers both ready-to-eat meals as well as meal kits, but regardless of which option you choose, you’ll receive a fully vegan delivery. Menu highlights include green curry risotto, charred broccoli tacos, and tofu marsala (swoon). You can further narrow down your selection with options like gluten-free offerings, holiday recipes, and snacks to cut down on your grocery store trips. If you go the ingredient-delivery route, we’ve found their recipes to be easy to follow and easy to make, with some meals fully ready in less than 30 minutes. Plus, you can always further customize your meals with your own pantry additions. Three of the meal kits will set you back $52 per week, while six ready-to-eat meals are $58 per week.

Hungryroot (6 meals) — $65.00

If you want to exercise all your creative freedoms and are in search of a vegan delivery service that delivers both fresh pre-prepped produce as well as pantry staples, Hungryroot is the option for you. The weekly grocery delivery company offers familiar vegan favorites like Beyond Meat, JUST Egg, and others, in addition to their own proprietary sauces and desserts, like a cashew cheddar sauce and black bean brownie batter. Ingredients are delivered in pre-portioned packages and come with recipes so that you can get a generous dose of inspiration for your weekly meal prep. Plus, they also offer green juices, snacks, riced veggies, and pantry staples.

Daily Harvest (9 meals) — $72.00

If portability is at the top of your priorities for your vegan eating, look no further than Daily Harvest. Their smoothies, soups, and bowls all come in easy-to-heat (and take with you on-the-go) cups that you can warm up your meal in, or return your finished product to after a spin in the blender or microwave. The brand also offers an array of flatbread pizzas, harvest bowls, oats, and everything is fully plant-based—ice cream options included. You can get up to 12 items delivered every week, and because they last quite a while in your freezer, you’ll rest easy knowing you have a stockpile of soups, smoothies, chia bowls, and so much more for days you just don’t feel like cooking. And by the way, all offerings are also gluten-free.

Territory Foods — $15.00

Not all of Territory Foods’ ready-made meal offerings are vegan, but you can easily narrow down your selection by filtering for vegan options. Meals like chana dal falafels with tamarind tahini dressing and vegan enchiladas are made with locally-sourced ingredients, and Territory’s team of registered dietitians works directly with local chefs and small businesses in your area to help deliver personalized meals wherever you may be. Plus, a partnership with Feeding America allows the brand to send a pound of recovered food to a local food bank with every order, making this one meal service you can feel good about supporting.

CookUnity (4 meals) — $54.00

Ever thought you could be eating Esther Choi’s vegan wild mushroom bibimbap or Einat Admony’s Mediterranean chili with za’atar pita chips and tahini in the comfort of your own couch? Thanks to CookUnity, you officially can. The first chef-to-consumer meal subscription service for weekly subscribers, has an incredible selection of ever-changing vegan meals to choose from. CookUnity has over 50 local, independent, and renowned restaurant chefs who curate and prepare the meals. Nearly 50 percent of the chefs on CookUnity are creating plant-based options with five (all female) solely dedicated to vegan. The ingredient-led, restaurant-quality meals come fully-prepared and are delivered straight to your door—fresh, never frozen.

Green Chef (3 meals) — $67.00

If you love to cook but don’t exactly enjoy the meal planning involved (or you could use some recipe inspiration to get out of a dinner rut), Green Chef is certainly the best option for you. All organic ingredients are delivered portioned, chopped, and marinated if necessary, and made even easier to identify with color-coded packaging. Recipes like zucchini flatbread and plant-based protein tacos are unique and delicious, sure to keep you coming back for more. If you don’t eat strictly vegan, you could also check out the brand’s vegetarian, keto, and paleo options if you’re looking to branch out a bit.

Veestro (10 meals) — $117.00

Vegan frozen meals are the go-to offering from Veestro, and their delicious dishes are made available based on your menu preferences. You could opt for a la carte, in which you choose each of your own meals (we love the Mac and Cheez) or Chef’s Choice, in which a Veestro expert selects meals for you. You can further refine your selections by specifying additional filters like gluten-free or high-protein.

Mosaic Foods — $9.00

Frozen meals get a bad rap for being packed with preservatives, high in salt, and generally lacking in flavor. Not so with Mosaic, a 21st-century meal delivery service whose dishes are filled with healthful, natural ingredients, and devoid of anything artificial. You need just five minutes to warm up any one of Mosaic’s many meal options, and the brand now offers breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Mosaic has also recently introduced family meals, which are ready to be baked and served to your entire brood.

