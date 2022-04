More than sixty million years ago, when the giant asteroid collided with the Earth, the planet’s atmosphere got engulfed in a massive amount of sulphur – much more than previously assumed and stretched from the surface into the stratosphere. Because of large amounts of these gases, the planet cooled significantly and was devoid of any sunrays for centuries to come. Much later, when a lethal acid rain showered on the planet’s surface, the sulfur-containing gases were finally washed down from the atmosphere.

11 DAYS AGO