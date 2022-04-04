Fredrick Wayne Napier, 73

Fredrick Wayne Napier, age 73, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was retired from the United States Postal Service in Sharonville, Ohio and a United States Vietnam War Army veteran. Fredrick was born November 11, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Fred and Helen (Spurlock) Napier. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters – Joyce Gay and Joan Garrison.

Mr. Napier is survived by two sons – Seth T. Napier of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Adam F. Napier of Cincinnati, Ohio; two grandchildren – Thomas James Napier and Gloria Rose Napier and three sisters – Janice Louderback, Josephine Gilb and Jewel Baurichter.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com