ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Matt Doherty’s return to form is coming at the right time, despite the lowest of low points

By Sean Cahill
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there were any questions remaining about Antonio Conte’s influence and how good he can be, Matt Doherty is the answer to those questions. We all knew the stories of Conte being the wingback whisperer, but to watch it happen in real time as Spurs push for Champions League football is...

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
SB Nation

April 4th & Maybe 5th Open Thread: WOMEN ARE GOING UP!

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
LIVERPOOL F.C.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

'Mancs refereeing Mancs!': Liverpool fans left FURIOUS after Anthony Taylor is put in charge of Sunday's title showdown with Man City with Paul Tierney VAR as Premier League chiefs are slammed as 'incompetent'

Liverpool fans have reacted with fury to the news that Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be part of the officiating team for this Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City. With the two teams neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table, the Liverpool fanbase aren't best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Egyptian Sport Minister Left Disappointed By Salah Liverpool Decision

After the weekend brought us a round of unreliable rumours suggesting there had been significant movement towards a new Liverpool deal for Mohamed Salah, today brings us another sign that the world’s best player is set to extend his stay. Rather bizarrely, it’s due to Egypt’s minister for sport...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Says Liverpool Fully Fit Ahead of Benfica Clash

Liverpool’s injury troubles appear over and the Reds are preparing for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Tuesday with a fully fit squad. That’s the latest from manager Jürgen Klopp, who talked fitness at his pre-match presser. “Yes, it’s the full squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pins And Needles#Spurs#The Daily Mail#Tottenham#Covid#Pro Arsenal#Welcomedoherty#Wolves#Irish
SB Nation

Opinion: Why Sunderland fans should remember Jermain Defoe well

Following Jermain Defoe’s decision to retire there has been a certain amount of negative reaction from some fans to the player. Personally, it is not a sentiment that I can share. I understand that some may feel that he should have stayed until the end of the season. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Stats from Everton’s Frustrating Loss to West Ham

Mason Holgate’s deflected volley proved insufficient for Frank Lampard’s side, as individual errors came back to haunt them yet again. Jonjoe Kenny, Allan, and Michael Keane have all seen red in consecutive matches. All three received their marching orders while Everton were either level or down a goal, so perhaps keeping 11 men on the pitch should become part of Lampard’s strategy in tight games going forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Reading vs Stoke City: Match Preview 2021/22

Reading return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium for the first time since the international break as they take on Stoke City this evening, a match that could be defining in the home side’s relegation battle. Securing a late equaliser against fellow strugglers Barnsley, the Royals come into this...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Everton at Burnley: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Gordon, Branthwaite start

Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite go straight into the starting XI, looks like a back three today. Relegation six-pointers tend to be cagey, tense affairs and we can likely expect exactly that tonight as Everton travel to Burnley in their rescheduled Premier League game. The Toffees sit four points clear of the Clarets, and both teams are enduring awful recent form in a miserable season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

2 Up, 2 Down: What were the biggest positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance v Gills?

Yet again we saw a stubborn, single-minded defensive set-up eventually broken down by additions from the bench. We’ve left it late in our last 3 home games, defensive resistance only succumbing with less than 10 mins of normal time left. Against Gillingham we left it far too late for the comfort of anyone and it’s reasonable to question whether we got lucky again. Yet if it keeps happening and becomes a trend then the extent to which such turnarounds are lucky warrants a rethink.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Claims of Mohamed Salah Contract Breakthrough

Over the weekend, while Liverpool were taking care of business against Watford, a number of reports suggested that there had been a breakthrough—or at least some movement in a positive direction—in contract negotiations between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah. In a handful of Sunday papers as well as The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Hot Takes: Coming here to waste time?! Enjoy conceding injury-time goals, then!

Still in the mix, still vying for promotion via the playoffs, and still putting the supporters through every possible emotion, from frustration to elation. That was this game in a nutshell, and after Nathan Broadhead headed home what proved to be the winner, deep into injury time, we had finally got our own back after two years of waiting.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Smiling Sadio Mane interrupts Luis Diaz's post-match TV interview to congratulate him on his Man of the Match performance in Liverpool's Champions League win against Benfica

Sadio Mane could not wait to show Luis Diaz some love after his Liverpool team-mate's brilliant performance on Tuesday. Recent signing Diaz put in a man-of-the-match showing against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, scoring and assisting as his side won 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie. Ibrahima...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Burnley: Opposition Analysis | Crunch Time

The games are coming at us thick and fast, so only three days after the disappointment of another away loss - this time to West Ham - Everton have a chance to make amends as they travel to face Burnley. Frank Lampard’s Blues sit just three points clear of the relegation zone, albeit with games in hand (still) over Watford in 18th spot, but more worryingly are only four points ahead of tonight’s opposition, with both teams having ten matches to play. Defeat at Turf Moor would put the Blues is serious trouble, if they’re not already there. A win and the Toffees can breath just a little easier. Let’s take a look at what the team are up against this evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy