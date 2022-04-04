"Coyote Gratitude" - A cross country journey

There's a reason dogs are called man's best friend. Dogs, in general, have a reputation of being loyal to their owners, happy-go-lucky and an overall source of joy. With that said, there are some dog owners who believe in tying up their dogs. According to the American Humane Society, this can involve "fastening a dog to a stationary object and leaving them unattended". It is also referred to as "tethering" or "chaining". Just as there are some who believe in this practice, there are more who don't believe in it at all.

