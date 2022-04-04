Chilly weather will get warmer toward the end of the week

LA GRANDE — Snow, chilly temperatures and windy conditions are in the immediate forecast for the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys and Meacham.

However, these conditions will be followed by a warming trend for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 20% chance of snow in La Grande and Enterprise the morning of Tuesday, April 5, before 11 a.m. The chance of snow in Meacham, about 4 miles north of the Union County border, will be 40% on April 5 in the morning and afternoon.

Winds in the 16 to 21 mph range are projected for the La Grande, Enterprise and Meacham areas with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

La Grande is forecast to have a high of 43 degrees and a low of 25 degrees April 5, while Enterprise is projected to have a high of 38 degrees and a low of 19 degrees. Meacham’s April 5 forecast is a high of 39 degrees and a low of 21 degrees.

The chilly conditions will be the result of a cold air mass coming in from the north Pacific Ocean, said Jim Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.

The weather in Northeastern Oregon is expected to warm up and become calmer after April 5 because of a ridge of high pressure that will start building over the region.

“High pressure is associated with benign weather,” Smith said.

La Grande is projected to have a high temperature of 55 degrees on Wednesday, April 6; 65 degrees on Thursday, April 7; and 63 degrees on Friday April 8. Low temperatures will be 35 degrees on April 6, 44 degrees on April 7, and 36 degrees on April 8.

Enterprise’s high temperatures are forecast to be 49 degrees on April 6, 60 degrees on April 7, and 63 degrees on April 8. Enterprise’s lows during this period are forecast to be 27 degrees on April 6, 36 degrees on April 7, and 29 degrees on April 8.

The National Weather Service is projecting that Meacham will have highs of 54 degrees on April 6, 65 degrees on April 7, and 60 degrees on April 8. Meacham’s low are forecast to be 32 degrees on April 6, 40 degrees on April 7, and 30 degrees on April 8.