Embarking on a career as a freelance writer is challenging enough; however, doing it in the midst of a pandemic seemed like an almost impossible task. When I started freelancing full time in May 2020, not only did I face the usual worries of the job — like fluctuating income — but the constant feeling of impending doom tempted me to enjoy the present as much as possible. If the news kept telling me over and over that my generation won’t be able to buy a house or have a decent retirement pension, why shouldn’t I have a good time while it lasted? Turns out, that’s not the healthiest mindset.

