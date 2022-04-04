ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Soldiers Refuse to Fight Putin's Ukraine War—Report

By Isabel van Brugen
 2 days ago
Estimates vary over the number of Russian troop losses so far, with Kyiv claiming it could be as high as...

ch
2d ago

The Ukraine needs to drive every Russian out of even the separatist areas, then carry the War into Russia. No end until Russia surrenders unconditionally. Ukraine has the opportunity to obtain justice for theRussian crimes against humanity that being committed in the Ukraine. Russia must be humiliated, limited, shattered, divided and destroyed for justice to be achieved.  Anything less would let Putin, a  hitler wanna be, get away with, literally, murder and it would be empowering him to invade other nations.

Reply(22)
99
ofaafo
1d ago

Only 11 smart Russian soldiers?…. Whichever Russian soldier participate in crimes against humanity should stand trail and be punished accordingly.

Reply(11)
36
R.T.
1d ago

I don't blame them. Putin sending them to a unjustified war! Putting their lives on the line for a dictator who doesn't have a care in world about them. Russian soldiers are human and people too. Who have families. Going to die for know reason at all. Invading another countries sovereignty.

Reply(1)
32
