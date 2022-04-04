ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the Fashion Week Runway

By Layla Ilchi
 2 days ago
Just a week after the 2022 Oscars produced several memorable red carpet moments , the 2022 Grammys took place Sunday night delivering just as many looks that resonated with viewers.

While some stars went the custom route, many others looked to vintage and recent fashion collections from the likes of Valentino , Gucci , Rick Owens and more for the annual awards show, such as Billie Eilish, SZA, Saweetie, Jared Leto and additional attendees.

SZA, who won the award for Best Pop Duo with Doja Cat, had perhaps the most standout red carpet moment in a floral embellished tulle dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2006 ready-to-wear collection.

Vintage fashion had its moment at the 2022 Grammys additionally on Dua Lipa, who wore a black bondage dress from Versace’s iconic 1992 fall rtw collection.

Gucci was a go-to design house for many celebrities on the red carpet , including eight-time Grammy winner Finneas O’Connell, who wore a grayish purple satin suit from Gucci’s spring 2022 rtw collection. St. Vincent, who won the award for Best Alternative Music Album, also looked to the collection, wearing a pink organza ruffle trimmed gown.

Valentino ’s pink-themed fall 2022 rtw collection also popped up at the 2022 Grammys, namely on Saweetie who wore a lingerie-inspired top paired with a maxi skirt and opera gloves all in a bright pink hue.

Here, WWD looks at how 11 of the 2022 Grammys red carpet outfits looked on the fashion week runways. Click through the above gallery to see more.

How 10 Oscars Red Carpet Dresses Looked on the Fashion Week Runway

Best Dressed at the 2022 Grammys

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Rick Owens
