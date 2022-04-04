ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capri Holdings to Donate Over $1 Million Euros in Essential Clothing to Aid Those Displaced by War in Ukraine

By Lisa Lockwood
 2 days ago
Capri Holdings Ltd., parent of Michael Kors , Jimmy Choo and Versace , said Monday it will be donating over 1 million euros in essential clothing such as coats, sweaters and shoes  from its brands through the company’s distribution center in Venlo, the Netherlands, to aid those displaced by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

To execute this initiative, Capri will use the collection points created by Venlo Helps Ukraine, a local initiative created to organize the collection of clothing, medical goods, non-perishable food and other essential items for distribution within Poland and the Ukraine border.

After being transported to Warsaw at no cost by Rutilli, a transportation and logistics company that has joined the cause, the donated products will be distributed through a Shop Without Cash Registers, an organization based in Brwinow, Poland. The organization has set up a location in donated space at the Galeria Brwinow Shopping Center, where the products and clothing are displayed on hangers in a store-like environment, making it more convenient for refugees to find the items they need.

