Soda Tax Reduces Consumption Among Boys but Not Girls

This study aimed to examine the association between meeting 24-h movement guidelines and cardiometabolic healthÂ in Chilean adults. We used cross-sectionalÂ data of 2618 adults from the Chilean National Health Survey 2016"“2017. Meeting the 24-h movement guidelines was defined as"‰â‰¥"‰600 MET-min/week of physical activity;"‰â‰¤"‰8Â h/day of sitting time; and 7 to 9Â h/day of sleep duration. Cardiometabolic health indicators were body mass index, waist circumference, high triglycerides, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and risk of cardiovascular diseaseÂ in a 10-year period. Meeting none out of three 24-h movement guidelines (vs all three) was associated with higher odds of overweight/obesity (OR 1.67; 95%CI 1.45Â to 1.89), high waist circumference (1.65; 1.40Â to 1.90), hypertension (2.88; 2.23Â to 3.53), type 2 diabetes (1.60; 1.26Â to 1.94), metabolic syndrome (1.97; 1.54Â to 2.40) and risk of cardiovascular disease (1.50; 1.20, 1.80). Meeting one guideline (vs three) was associated with higher odds of five of out seven cardiometabolic indicators. Our study found that the composition of movement behaviors within a 24-h period may have important implications for cardiometabolic health.

