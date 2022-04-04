ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Soda Tax Reduces Consumption Among Boys but Not Girls

By Cornell University
Newswise
 2 days ago

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. -- Taxes on soda reduce consumption by boys but not girls, according to a new study of more than 11,000 adolescents. Taxes on soda and other sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) are levied by governments to reduce consumption and prevent obesity while raising revenue. Eight U.S. cities and more...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Higher cigarette taxes reduce child deaths—first global estimates

The first global analysis of its kind estimates that if every country's cigarette taxes had met the World Health Organization's recommendations, around 182,000 newborn deaths could have been averted in 2018. Tobacco use can have direct and indirect effects on children's health. For example, smoking during pregnancy can cause premature...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Can some anti-nausea drugs increase stroke risk?

A recent study found that certain anti-nausea and vomiting medications tripled the risk for ischemic stroke. The risk was highest for metopimazine, followed by metoclopramide, and then domperidone. More studies are needed to confirm the findings. , and dementia, which cause symptoms of psychosis or losing touch with reality. Excess...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

Alcoholism & Psychedelics: Clearmind Trials Reveal Certain Psychedelics Help Reduce Alcohol Consumption In Mice

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE:CMND) (OTCPK:CMNDF) revealed Thursday promising results from two pre-clinical trials which tested suppression of alcohol consumption in mice using its novel psychedelic-based therapeutic CMND-100, whose active pharmaceutical ingredient is MEAI. The first trial examined the effect of CMND-100 in several doses as a monotherapy. The second, done...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Food & Drinks
Ithaca, NY
Business
Ithaca, NY
Lifestyle
City
Ithaca, NY
Medical Daily

Prediabetes Cases Rising Among American Youths, Study Shows

Many American adults are affected by prediabetes. A new study has found that its prevalence among youths is also increasing. For their study, published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics, researchers looked at the trends in prediabetes among American youths aged 12 to 19 from 1999 until 2018. To do this, they looked at the data of 6,598 participants, about half of whom were male, reported HealthDay.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lima News

Study: One drink a day may shrink your brain

PHILADELPHIA — Drinking alcohol in moderation is generally defined as having one drink a day for women, two for men. But even those modest-sounding amounts may have negative impacts on the brain, a new study led by University of Pennsylvania researchers suggests. People who drank the equivalent of just...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Research#Fat People#Food Drink#Beverages#Ssb#Economics#Cornell
natureworldnews.com

IEA Releases 10-Point Emergency Steps Have the Potential to Swiftly Reduce Global Oil Consumption by 2.7 Million Barrels per Day

Traveling more gradually, shutting down the air conditioning, car-free Sundays, and working remotely should be implemented as urgent steps to cut world demand for oil, according to International Energy Agency's 10-point proposal. The IEA sketched out a number of policies it claimed would assist lower world demand, which is now...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
marketplace.org

Did the enhanced child tax credit really reduce household poverty?

The American Rescue Plan, signed into law last year, provided about $1.9 trillion in pandemic-related stimulus. Among other things, the law temporarily overhauled the child tax credit by allowing for monthly payments and boosting the amount of money allocated to each child. A recent study looked at the effects of the expanded child tax credit on families.
INCOME TAX
MedicalXpress

Alcohol consumption has no additional preventative heart benefits in patients on cholesterol-lowering medication

A new study by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare finds that alcohol consumption does not provide additional heart benefits in cardiology patients already being treated with statins—the most commonly used drugs to lower cholesterol. Previously, some observational studies have linked drinking alcohol, such as red wine, with reducing the risk...
DRINKS
Nature.com

Association between 24-h movement guidelines and cardiometabolic health in Chilean adults

This study aimed to examine the association between meeting 24-h movement guidelines and cardiometabolic healthÂ in Chilean adults. We used cross-sectionalÂ data of 2618 adults from the Chilean National Health Survey 2016"“2017. Meeting the 24-h movement guidelines was defined as"‰â‰¥"‰600 MET-min/week of physical activity;"‰â‰¤"‰8Â h/day of sitting time; and 7 to 9Â h/day of sleep duration. Cardiometabolic health indicators were body mass index, waist circumference, high triglycerides, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and risk of cardiovascular diseaseÂ in a 10-year period. Meeting none out of three 24-h movement guidelines (vs all three) was associated with higher odds of overweight/obesity (OR 1.67; 95%CI 1.45Â to 1.89), high waist circumference (1.65; 1.40Â to 1.90), hypertension (2.88; 2.23Â to 3.53), type 2 diabetes (1.60; 1.26Â to 1.94), metabolic syndrome (1.97; 1.54Â to 2.40) and risk of cardiovascular disease (1.50; 1.20, 1.80). Meeting one guideline (vs three) was associated with higher odds of five of out seven cardiometabolic indicators. Our study found that the composition of movement behaviors within a 24-h period may have important implications for cardiometabolic health.
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Artificial sweeteners linked with a 13% higher risk of cancer

Nearly half of United States adults consume artificial sweeteners. Human-population studies have found artificial sweeteners to be safe, but results from in vitro studies and studies on animals pose some concerns. A large new study of artificial-sweetener consumers finds that the products are associated with an increased risk of cancer.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy