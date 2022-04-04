ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Armed Robbery Suspect Shot, Killed by Security Guard in Compton

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

COMPTON (CNS) - A security guard exchanged gunfire with four armed robbery suspects, killing one suspect, at a smoke shop in Compton, but the guard suffered gun wounds himself.

The shooting was reported at 6:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Wilmington Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Arriving deputies found the wounded security guard outside the shop, Koerner said.

``He told the deputies, four male adult suspects entered the location and attempted to rob it at gun point,'' Koerner said. ``At that time, the security guard exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects. The suspects fled the location in a vehicle in an unknown direction.''

Paramedics took the security guard to a hospital to be treated for his wounds, the deputy said.

``A short time later, one of the suspects, a male Black adult, was dropped off at a local area hospital with a gunshot wound,'' Koerner said. ``He was treated for his wounds, but later succumbed to his injury.''

Three suspects remain at large, he said. Both the security guard's and the suspect's guns were recovered at the crime scene.

Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

