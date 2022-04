When Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases this weekend, select movie theaters will be offering an exclusive comic from IDW Publishing. At this time, details are slim regarding the promotion, but it should be a very exciting extra for those already planning to see the film on opening weekend! At this time, it's unclear what the contents of the issue will be, but presumably it will be a reprint of some sort. Regardless, it looks like a fun freebie, and it could help convince some kids to check out more of IDW's Sonic comics following the film's release!

COMICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO