Walt Disney World Cast Members are having trouble booking Park Passes to any of the four main theme parks this spring. Cast Members, like Annual Passholders, have blockout dates depending on their type of complimentary ticket (though the tickets are mostly the same). According to the calendar for the final two days of March, all of April, and all of May, Cast Members are blocked out of some or all parks almost every day. Yellow indicates only some parks are available, red means no parks are available, and blue means all parks are available. Only Tuesday, May 10 is blue.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO