Ramadan begins on Saturday, April 2 and ends on May 2 with the Eid al-Fitr holiday, and the organizers of the Bay Area’s HalalFest have created a restaurant schedule for those looking for a place to break fast at night with an iftar meal, or an early suhoor, pre-dawn meal. “The reason why you’re abstaining from eating and drinking is to realize there are others out there who are not able to have meals every single day, like we take for granted on a daily basis,” HalalFest chairman Ali Malik says. “That’s a huge fabric of Ramadan, and to also give back.”

