Fort Mill Restaurant Closed After Car Crashes Into Building

A Fort Mill, South Carolina, restaurant is closed until further notice after a car drove through the side of the building, leaving behind a lot of damage.

The Flipside Cafe, located at 3150 U.S. Highway 21, said a driver passed out and crashed into the building Sunday morning, causing damage to the restaurant and injuring employees and guests inside, WCNC reports. Due to the extensive damage , the cafe will stay closed until further notice.

The Flipside Cafe shared the news on Sunday (April 3) in a post on the restaurant's Facebook page .

"Unfortunately there was an accident at The Flipsde Cafe today," the post states. "A driver passed out and drove into our building, injuring employees and guests. We will be closed until further notice. We hope and pray everyone is ok. Love."

Flipside Cafe owner Jonathan Fortes spoke to WCNC about the scary incident, saying it could have been even worse.

"I don't think people realize how crazy this could've been," said Fortes.

Fortes said that three employees sustained minor injuries and one guests was taken to a local hospital for treatment . According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver, who struck an illegally-parked car before crashing into the cafe, was also transported to a hospital, per WBTV . As of Sunday, there are no charges pending in the incident.

Check out the photos below, shared by the cafe, to see the damage.