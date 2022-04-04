Man threatens ex, shoots uncle, chokes child: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after an alleged string of shootings and threats toward an ex-girlfriend, her young son and her uncle over several days.

Octavious Rodgers, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in a felony, according to Shelby County court records. Jail records show Rodgers also faced earlier charges of two counts of aggravated assault, child abuse and vandalism.

On March 26, the victim told police Rodgers had come to her home to collect his belongings. She said he threatened her and her 8-year-old son with a handgun, telling them he would kill them before police arrived.



According to an affidavit, the woman’s son grabbed a knife to defend his mother; Rodgers allegedly grabbed the boy’s wrist and disarmed him, then grabbed him by the neck.

Police were called to the same Frayser address on March 28. The woman told officers Rodgers had come into her residence with a handgun and threatened to kill her.

On March 31, police were called by the same woman to an address in North Memphis. She told officers Rodgers had shot two cars at the house with an AK-47-style rifle, causing $2,500 damage. Police said some of the incident was captured by a surveillance camera.

On April 2, the victim was sitting in a car down the street from her house waiting on a police escort to retrieve belongings from her house, out of fear she would be shot by Rodgers.

Police said Rodgers arrived at the house with an assault rifle before police did, and shot several rounds into the empty house before driving away.

Martha Jackson, the Director of Coordinated Community Response at the Family Safety Center , says the victim’s plan in this case was successful and she recommends others follow her lead.

“It takes a victim 7-8 tries before they successfully leave. During those attempts it’s important to have a plan,” Jackson said.

The woman told police that earlier that same day, Rodgers shot her uncle. Police had a separate record of that shooting at a house in Frayser.

The woman’s uncle said Rodgers pulled up to the home in a Chevy Impala, pulled out an assault rifle and shot up the house and a vehicle.

According to a police affidavit, that shooting happened after the woman’s uncle asked Rodgers why he kept shooting at his ex-girlfriend, and asked him to stop.

The uncle was shot in the leg, police said. Three children were inside the house, but they were not harmed. Rodgers allegedly left with an unknown second suspect.

Rodgers faces a court date Tuesday. He is in jail on a $280,000 bond.

The Family Safety Center has a 24-hour hotline for help. If you or someone you know needs help, call (901)-800-6064.

