ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save Water with Smart Irrigation Technology

By Robert Boyle, President of RB Irrigation, LLC, the Irrigation Association of NY
danspapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Finally, smart, affordable technology that can tell you exactly what is going on with your sprinkler system is available for home irrigation. We now have an effective way of measuring and monitoring the water being used by your irrigation system to protect...

www.danspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

High-tech showerheads save water, delight bathers

Q: As our children grow up, our water bills are also growing. To lower water usage, I plan to change out the showerheads in both our bathrooms to new high-efficiency models. What performance options do you recommend for water-saving showerheads?. A: High-efficiency showerheads are a good idea for any bathroom...
LIFESTYLE
KERO 23 ABC News

Tips on how to save water

With less water than anticipated being available the need to save water as much as possible is very important. 23ABC took a deep dive and found more than 100 ways to save water from the website "Project Water."
ENVIRONMENT
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saving Water#Irrigation System#Water Waste#Fertilizer#Hamptons Insider
Phys.org

As drought deepens, Californians are saving less water

California will end winter in a perilous position as record-shattering dryness converges with lagging water conservation efforts in nearly every part of the state, officials said Tuesday. After months of cutting back, new data from the State Water Resources Control Board show that rather than conserving water, Californians increased urban...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Family Handyman

10 Plant Stands You and Your Indoor Plants Will Love

Houseplants are having a moment in a big way, and this collection of must-have indoor plant stands celebrates the best ways to show off your greenery. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Standard-Examiner

Pineview Water Systems delaying secondary water for upcoming irrigation season

OGDEN — Pineview Water Systems recently announced that filling of secondary water for local residents will be delayed until May 2 in an effort to ensure water will be available for delivery later into the irrigation season. According to Pineview management, shutting off water early is likely given current...
OGDEN, UT
News4Jax.com

Using water runoff for eco-friendly irrigation

At this time of year, many of us are making plans to upgrade our landscaping. Rance has been having ongoing conversations with Josh Rosenberg of Native Jax on the many ways that can be done from an eco-friendly perspective. Today’s conversation focuses on using water run-off as a way to conserve water while still being able to irrigate your landscapes and plants.
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV.com

Petal saves $300K by refinancing water bonds

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Petal will save about $300,000 over the next few years following a decision to refinance city’s water and sewer bond. Pine Belt News reported the Petal Board of Aldermen approved the refinancing of the bonds that were originally approved in 2006 and refinanced in 2015. The city expects to save $27,000 a year between now and 2023. The original savings were estimated to be $203,000, but higher rates increased the figure to $300,000.
PETAL, MS
Nature.com

Monitoring fluid intake by commercially available smart water bottles

Fluid intake is important to prevent dehydration and reduce recurrent kidney stones. There has been a trend in recent years to develop tools to monitor fluid intake using "smart" products such as smart bottles. Several commercial smart bottles are available, mainly targeting health-conscious adults. To the best of our knowledge, these bottles have not been validated in the literature. This study compares four commercially available smart bottles in terms of both performance and functionality. These bottles are the H2OPal, HidrateSpark Steel, HidrateSpark 3, and Thermos Smart Lid. One hundred intake events for each bottle were recorded and analyzed versus ground truth obtained from a high-resolution weight scale. The H2OPal had the lowest Mean Percent Error (MPE) and was able to balance out errors throughout multiple sips. The HidrateSpark 3 provided the most consistent and reliable results, with the lowest per sip error. The MPE values for HidrateSpark bottles were further improved using linear regression, as they had more consistent individual error values. The Thermos Smart Lid provides the lowest accuracy, as the sensors do not extend through the entire bottle, leading to many missed recordings.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy