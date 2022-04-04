ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Camaros Are 500 Festival Event Cars

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A longtime tradition and another sign of the return of the Month of May took place April 4 as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Chevrolet staged 50 identical 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertibles on the main straightaway at IMS. The “Festival Event Cars” have reminded Indianapolis-area...

