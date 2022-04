Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo recalled the “excitement” of being asked to stand in for Metallica’s Lars Ulrich at the U.K.’s Download Festival in 2004. Slayer had already delivered their performance at the event when Lombardo was told that Ulrich couldn’t appear after falling ill on the flight to Britain. He agreed to help out, with Slipknot’s Joey Jordison and Ulrich's tech Flemming Larsen taking part, too.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO