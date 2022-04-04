ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

CoBank: Easter egg supplies likely short

stjosephpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza are adding strain to the egg supply chains across the country, which still haven’t fully recovered from COVID-19. While egg production stabilized in recent months, it’s...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

Expect Chicken, Milk, and Other Groceries to Start Costing You Even More, USDA Says

You probably don't need the USDA to tell you that food prices are up: You've likely been seeing it in the news and paying for it when you go to the grocery store or dine out. But if you're wondering just how bad things have gotten, the USDA is here to offer some perspective — and last week, their findings were that things are still getting worse.
AGRICULTURE
WSVN-TV

USDA: Fewer milk cows cause price of butter to rise

(WSVN) - The price of butter is on the rise. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said there are 15,000 fewer milk cows in dairy herds this year, leading to the increase in the price of butter. Consumers are likely to see an increase in pastry prices as well.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Egg#Cobank#Avian Influenza#The Egg#Hpai#Usda
marketplace.org

How might the beef industry diversify in the U.S.?

While the price of beef at the grocery store has gone up, ranchers aren’t necessarily seeing a cut of those profits. Four major companies control about 85% of the meatpacking industry in the U.S. Most ranchers raise cows on their land for less than a year. Then, they’re sold...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Consumers could see egg shortages ‘within weeks’ without price increase

Consumers could see egg shortages within “a matter of weeks” unless retailers raise prices to cover rapidly increasing production costs, the industry body has warned.The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) said customers were likely to see shortages without urgent action. It predicted 10% to 15% of farmers could leave the industry, with many on the brink of bankruptcy due to the unprecedented rises in the cost of production.Farmers were losing money on every egg they produced due to feed cost increases, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which had added 25p to 30p per dozen.The tidal wave of cost increases...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Iceland boss claims food bank users are turning down donations of fresh vegetables because 'they can't afford to boil them' as cost of living crisis grips Britain

Desperate Britons are turning down potatoes and root vegetables at food banks due to the surging cost of cooking them, the boss of Iceland has warned. People are rejecting the common household items because 'they can't afford the energy to boil them', Managing Director Richard Walker claimed. He said the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK’s largest dairy warns supermarkets face milk shortages unless farmers are paid more

Milk supplies in the UK could start to dwindle as the cost of production is becoming increasingly expensive, the county’s largest dairy has warned.Arla Foods said the costs are increasing at never before seen rates leading farmers struggling to cover expenses.It is calling for higher pay for farmers to ensure they can keep the milk flowing.“Because of the recent crisis, feed, fuel and fertiliser have rocketed and therefore cashflow on the farm is negative,” managing director Ash Amirahmadi said.Over the past seven years, farmers have been producing more milk than called for, however, February saw them produce 2% less and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KOEL 950 AM

Supreme Court Hearing Could Be Good News For Iowa Farmers

This week the highest court in the United States announced they will be hearing a case set forward by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau—California’s Prop 12. Back in 2018, California’s Proposition 12 was passed that changed the state's regulations for selling pork, eggs,...
IOWA STATE
95.3 MNC

USDA Announces More Resources to Increase and Expand Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity

On Friday, USDA announced the launch of the Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity Technical Assistance Program (MPPTA) to provide technical assistance to meat and poultry grant applicants and grant-funded projects. Processors and applicants involved with the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant (MPIRG) program and the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) can access this technical assistance. USDA also announced it is now accepting applications for $23.6 million in competitive grant funding available through the MPIRG program.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA says food inflation rate to soar, highest since 2008

Prices for common elements of the U.S. diet, from poultry and dairy to fruits and vegetables, are rising at double or triple their usual rate, said the government in forecasting the highest annual food inflation rate in 14 years. The Agriculture Department said food prices would rise an average of 5% this year, an abrupt two-point increase from its forecast a month ago.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

SupPlant is an Internet of Trees solution dramatically reducing irrigation needs for thirsty crops

In a world where under-watering has far more damaging results than over-watering, a non-tech-enabled farmer may be tempted to keep the soil wetter than it needs to — wasting a tremendous amount of precious water in the process. By carefully measuring the plants, and pairing their status with weather and soil data, it can give very precise watering needs. The company just raised $27 million to continue fertilizing and watering its own growth trajectory.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy