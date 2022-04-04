Pedestrian struck, killed in Aurora

Aurora police on Monday were searching for the driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian on South Buckley Road on Sunday night.

A vehicle struck a man at 9:37 p.m. near East Exposition Drive. A second vehicle then struck the pedestrian again, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle stopped and cooperated with investigators, but the driver of the first vehicle drove off, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Arapahoe County coroner will release his name after his family has been notified.

As of Monday morning, police had not released a description of the vehicle that drove off.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.