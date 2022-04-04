ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Recapping the funniest April Fools’ Day pranks from Columbus bars and restaurants

By Jack McLaughlin
614now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril Fools’ Day is in the books at this point, but since Columbus bars and restaurants really showed up for the prankster holiday this year, we’ve decided a recap is in order. While we can’t possibly touch on everything, we’ve compiled a handful of restaurant pranks that...

614now.com

Comments / 1

Related
Food & Wine

A Louisiana Popeyes Restaurant Is Now Home to a Real (Live) Rooster

A couple of months ago, a Popeyes customer in Louisiana saw something totally surprising as she picked up her order. "Y'all, why does Popeyes have a chicken coop by their drive-thru?!!!!" she asked on the r/NewOrleans subreddit. In the picture attached to her post, sure enough, a small red and orange chicken coop had been placed near the restaurant, right beside a pair of signs advertising their chocolate beignets and strawberry lemonade.
LOUISIANA STATE
WECT

No fooling, Britt’s Donuts to open April Fool’s Day

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The famous donut shop responsible for those long lines on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk is opening up for the season. Britt’s Donuts will serve its first deep fried delight at 4 p.m. Friday, April 1. Rain or shine, long lines are expected until closing time Friday night.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Restaurants & bars preparing for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is tomorrow and area restaurants and bars are once again preparing for an influx of customers ready to eat corned beef, drink dark or green beer, and celebrate all things Irish to get back to some sort of normalcy. At Fiddler’s Hearth, that means live music beginning at 11 a.m. and running all day long, in addition to a limited menu with favorites such as Scotch egg and corned beef and cabbage available. For Corby’s Irish Pub, it’s mounting the 30-year old stuffed leprechaun above the bar and booking music like the Flying Sweeney’s. And at Madison Oyster Bar, it’s green beer on tap with corned beef and cabbage on the menu. Other events also are re-kicking off again this year, with the downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade, followed by the dying of the river on the East Bank on Saturday and Villa Macri’s in Granger will host its tent party from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, with entertainment and drinks. However, not everything is back to normal just yet. DTSB is not hosting its tent party or pub crawl, which bar owners say they are disappointed about. You can read why organizers didn’t move forward with those plans in today’s Market Basket column in the South Bend Tribune.
SOUTH BEND, IN
iheart.com

Here Are Some Taco Bell Secret Menu Items You Need To Order

If you think you've had all of what Taco Bell has to offer, then you need to check out their secret menu hacks. Spoon University have gathered the top items they have found via Instagram, TikTok and Taco Bell Reddit threads so you don't have to search for them. The...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#April Fools#Hot Dog#Pranks#Dairy Products#Food Drink#Dawg#Buckeye Gyros Rebrand#Greek
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Returning Blizzard Is Inspired By A Popular Festival Food

When you think of carnivals, you probably think of carousels, games, fried food, and, of course, cotton candy. No day at the fair can be complete without a helping of this sweet, colorful, sugar-spun treat. And now, fans of Dairy Queen will be able to enjoy this iconic festival flavor without having to spend a day at the fairgrounds. The popular ice cream chain will be helping to ring in the warmer weather this year with the return of its limited-edition Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat, which will be April's Blizzard of the Month (via Instagram). This Blizzard puts the classic flavor of cotton candy into the brand's signature soft serve, which then gets topped off with colorful "cotton candy sprinkles," per Dairy Queen. As the finishing touch, the treat is served upside down for maximum flavor and enjoyment.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Taco Bell Just Brought Back This Cheesy Snack For A Limited Time

After a long buildup, Taco Bell has finally brought back its cheesy, limited-time menu item: nacho fries. As their name suggests, Taco Bell nacho fries are french fries with Mexican-inspired seasoning and a dipping sauce of melty cheese, according to a press release by the chain. First unveiled in 2018, they've reappeared for a short time every year since. In 2022, the nacho fries will be sold for $1.49 — or $5.49 when purchased inside a combo meal including a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, crunchy taco, and medium drink.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Menu Favorite (Wendy's Beware)

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report rarely changes its menu. The fast-food chain was built on the idea of offering the same experience, whether you dine in Chicago or Orlando. That has now grown into a global experience, making it somewhat difficult for the company to make major additions.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

25 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Ranked From Worst To Best

Krispy Kreme strives to make the most incredible doughnuts on the planet daily, and that's why they have not changed the way they make the Original Glazed Doughnut since the beginning. The brand believes things are better enjoyed together, and doughnuts are no exception. When you think of doughnuts, there's...
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Mashed

A Fan-Favorite McDonald's Dipping Sauce Is Returning For A Limited Time

Fans of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets are not only into their dipping sauces — they're pretty specific about which ones are the cream of the crop. While sauces come and go and you can find some only at certain locations and not others, Wide Open Eats surveyed five McDonald's classics, trying out Ranch, Sweet 'N Sour, Tangy BBQ, Spicy Buffalo, and Hot Mustard. The conclusion? While each flavor may be distinct in its own right, each has its own tasty merits, and determining which is the best-of-the-best comes down to the consumer.
RESTAURANTS
WALA-TV FOX10

Szechuan Sauce at McDonald’s

The fan-favorite Szechuan Sauce is returning to restaurants for a limited time through the MyMcDonald’s app. It will only be available for a few days so now is your time to grab it! Joe and Chelsey did a taste-test on Studio10 with McDonald’s famous McNuggets. The sauce is...
CELL PHONES
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Is Taco Bell Finally Bringing Back the One Item Customers Want in Twin Falls?

Taco Bell is at it once again, with another fan-favorite rumored to be returning to their menu. Over the last month or two, they have slowly been bringing back old items to their menu, but this one is different. Recently, Taco Bell's menu has seen the return of nacho fries, Cinnabon Delight coffee, and the return of salsa verde to select stores, for now. One item has been missing for years, that customers have been clamoring for, and the long wait might finally be over.
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy