36 Reactions That Prove "Everything Everywhere All At Once" Is A Perfect Film

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It
Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
Steven Spielberg Faces Backlash After Calling “Squid Game” Actors “Unknown People”
On Saturday, Steven Spielberg spoke on a Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards panel at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles, and the conversation turned to streaming services like Netflix and their willingness to take a gamble on casting “unknown” actors in lead roles. The legendary director is currently facing backlash on social media for his response, however, after he mistakenly cited the popular South Korean survival drama Squid Game as a show that features “unknown people.”
Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix
The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix
Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
The Top 10 Movies on Netflix Right This Second
There are countless streaming options available at our fingertips, but not everything lives up to our expectations. That’s why we often turn to Netflix’s list of top movies, which ranks titles based on who’s watching what. Not only does it include the most popular new releases (like The Adam Project), but it also features a few family favorites (like Shrek and Shrek 2). The best part? The top movies on Netflix are updated on a daily basis, so there’s no shortage of new streaming options.
How to Watch ‘The Lost City': Is the Sandra Bullock Movie Streaming?
“The Lost City” is set to both honor the ‘author-becomes-adventurer’ trope and add to it by calling back to the action-romance genre. Sandra Bullock follows in the footsteps Jodie Foster’s agoraphobic author in “Nim’s Island” (2008) and Brooke Shields’ romance writer Sophie in “A Castle for Christmas” (2021) as she plays a romance novelist who gets lost on her own adventure with a cover model.
Dakota Johnson's Madame Web Movie Is Adding A Euphoria Star
It would appear that Zendaya is no longer the only cast member of the HBO series Euphoria who is a part of the ever-growing multiverse of Spider-Man-related movies. Today, it has been reported that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit show, has come aboard director S.J. Clarkson's Madame Web – the upcoming Spider-Man-related blockbuster that is set to star Dakota Johnson.
Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies
While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land. Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”
Zoe Saldana: Avatar 2 made me cry
Zoe Saldana was "moved to tears" after watching a brief clip of 'Avatar 2'. The 43-year-old actress is to reprise her role as Neytiri in James Cameron's long-awaited sci-fi sequel and admits that even seeing some of the movie made her very emotional. Zoe told reporter Kevin McCarthy: "I can...
'Avatar 2' Trailer Expected to Be Shown Before 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
According to reports, Disney is now expected to debut the trailer for Avatar 2 before theatrical screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Reports note that when fans sit down in theatres to watch the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster, they will be treated to a first look at the long-awaited Avatar sequel. The decision is believed to be based on the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will likely continue the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Disney is expected to be looking into utilizing the popularity to gather attention on James Cameron‘s film.
Netflix Puts New Will Smith Movie on Hold
Netflix has placed Will Smith's new movie on hold after the last week's drama. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that Fast and Loose will have to be shelved. Director David Leitch recently backed away from the project and now there's even more turmoil. It seems as though the filmmaker is directing his attention towards the new Ryan Gosling picture, Fall Guy over at Universal Pictures. For Netflix, there was a full court press to find another director to replace Leitch, but now, they've decided to let things cool off before putting Smith back out there again.
An Iconic '90s Movie Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary
Starting this weekend, you can catch Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke in select theaters to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. Originally released in 1997, Princess Mononoke is one of the most acclaimed creations of director Hayao Miyazaki. You can find tickets to in-person screenings on the Ghibli Fest website or the Fathom Events website.
Keanu Reeves Movies on Netflix: Here’s Which Ones You Can Watch Now
If you’re finding yourself in the mood for a Keanu Reeves movie tonight, look no further. Netflix is currently streaming 12 of his classic, and we have them all conveniently listed right here. Unfortunately, the movie giant doesn’t have any of his big blockbusters like The Matrix or John...
Lady Gaga Poses with Elton John's Sons (AKA Her Godchildren) in Rare New Photos
Lady Gaga has been called many things, from Mother Monster to the Queen of Pop. However, our new favorite moniker for the singer might be the title she was given in a post from Elton John's husband, David Furnish, who called her “Gagamother.”. While the Grammy and Academy Award-winning...
While Samuel L. Jackson Says Filming Movies Is Easy, He Reveals Why He Sometimes Gets ‘Irritated’ And Argues With Directors
Receiving an Academy Award was the best way to honor Samuel L. Jackson after years of entertaining audiences. In recent years, the Shaft actor has been busier than ever between film and television projects and those beloved Capital One commercials. But, of course, film is his best medium as clear by his countless appearances as the MCU’s Nick Fury. While the Hollywood actor loves making movies, he does get irritated sometimes and argues with directors.
Oscar Nominated Netflix Films: From ‘Marriage Story’ To ‘The Power Of The Dog’
Netflix has produced hit films that have scored major nominations at the Academy Awards since 2018. We’ve got the list of those movies right here. Cinema has drastically changed thanks to streaming services over the years. Moviegoers used to only have the theaters to watch films, but now, they can stream from the comfort of their own home. Netflix is the leading streaming service in the world and has produced numerous films that have received nominations at the Academy Awards. Netflix first became a major Oscars contender in 2018, and now four years later, the streamer is up for 27 nominations for 10 titles at the 2022 Oscars airing on March 27. Check out the list of all the Oscar-nominated Netflix Originals ever below.
Chris Rock's Non-Verbal Learning Disorder Gains Attention After Oscars Slap
In the days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock the number of searches for NVLD rose sharply.
Netflix Reboots ‘Spy Kids’ with Robert Rodriguez Returning to Helm the Franchise
Click here to read the full article. It’s not just the Cortez family who are international spies. Over two decades since the original 2001 film’s release, “Spy Kids” is set to be reimagined by Netflix in partnership with Skydance and Spyglass. Creator Robert Rodriguez returns to write, direct, and produce the film. Cast and production details have not yet been set. The “Spy Kids” reboot will “introduce the world to a new family of spies,” per an official press release. This will mark Rodriguez’s second family film with Netflix, following the success of 2020’s “We Can Be Heroes.” David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and...
A Fire Has Reportedly Started On The Set Of Gal Gadot's New Snow White Movie
One of Disney’s latest live-action retellings, Snow White, has been underway in the United Kingdom’s famous Pinewood Studios. On the set of the movie starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, a fire broke out. “Enormous flames” reportedly even spread as the production was being set up ahead of filming.
Scream's Courteney Cox Reveals When The Sixth Movie Should Start Filming (And It's Soon)
The latest Scream film revived the horror series and even reached a major box office milestone for the franchise. The film’s surprise success led to a sixth Scream film being officially in the works. Of course, new and devoted fans have been waiting to hear who might be coming back for the sequel. While the directors and studio haven’t breathed a word about the film, Scream vet Courteney Cox might’ve given viewers the update they’ve been craving.
