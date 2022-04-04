ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
36 Reactions That Prove "Everything Everywhere All At Once" Is A Perfect Film

By Jess Goodwin
 1 day ago

I've already had the fortune to see Everything Everywhere All at Once — the new movie by Daniels featuring a stacked cast that includes Michelle Yeoh , Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis — and I can say with complete confidence that it is and will remain my favorite movie of the year.

A24 / Via giphy.com

It blew my mind so much that, other than to say it's basically a perfect film, I can't really put my feelings about it into words.

A24 / Via giphy.com

Fortunately, the following tweets sum it up pretty well:

1.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE is one of the best films I have ever seen. Ever. In my whole life. Ever. I was crying - while smiling - for well over an hour. Holy hell. I’m speechless.

@flanaganfilm 10:00 PM - 02 Apr 2022

2.

Last night: Rowdy applause for Nicole Kidman AMC ad before Everything Everywhere All At Once…and then a standing ovation for Michelle Yeoh appearing on screen. This is my America.

@KevinJZak 03:12 PM - 03 Apr 2022

3.

You ever watch a film and think simultaneously “damn, this may be the best shit I’ve ever watched” and “what the fuck are they smoking??”That’s EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE.

@jumpedforjoi 09:55 PM - 02 Apr 2022

4.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was a beautiful film. So heartfelt, so silly, so fun, and with excellent action sequences. The entire cast was top notch, but Michelle Yeoh was a force, and Ke Huy Quan— what a way to come out of retirement (looking like a husband, too)!!

@bmluse 12:31 AM - 03 Apr 2022

5.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE brought me the type of happiness few movies ever have.It is phenomenal.Michelle Yeoh is superhuman.Ke Huy Quan moved me to tears.

@Hectorisfunny 04:17 AM - 29 Mar 2022

6.

fuck man are movies maybe good? everything everywhere all at once has me rethinking everything

@theeashleyray 10:27 PM - 02 Apr 2022

7.

There is a monologue in EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE delivered by Ke Huy Quan that shattered me for the entire back half of the picture.The man is a treasure. Do you have *any idea* how hard it is to get me to go “yeah, this guy deserves to be married to Michelle Yeoh”

@AbeGoldfarb 12:35 AM - 03 Apr 2022

8.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is what the movies are made for. Cinema made by true cinema lovers. Infused with creativity, emotionality, and existentialism. Action cinema hasn’t been this good since The Matrix. More groundbreaking and exciting than most films ever made. 10/10

@KrennZack 09:26 PM - 27 Mar 2022

9.

i am Still thinking about everything everywhere all at once, LIKE. this movie is gonna become my whole personality idc it’s everything to me

@mxmtoon 07:16 PM - 02 Apr 2022

10.

“Everything everywhere all at once” has turned my daily bagel into an existential crisis

@clarkus96 06:07 PM - 30 Mar 2022

11.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is one of the greatest movies I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s incredibly complex and original. It made me laugh, cry and everything in between. I LOVE this movie.

@therealsupes 05:52 AM - 01 Apr 2022

12.

Saw ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and I already want to watch it again. Such a great fun, inventive and emotional movie.

@ponysmasher 04:23 AM - 03 Apr 2022

13.

everything everywhere all at once is the kind of movie that changes your life. that shit is ART

@PixelatedGuy 11:05 PM - 26 Mar 2022

14.

It is genuinely insane how Everything Everywhere All At Once is a one night imax showing because it truly feels like the biggest movie of all time

@andFISHGUTS 03:17 AM - 31 Mar 2022

15.

I thought "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was pretty darn incredible. We all have just under eight months to mobilize and get an Oscar nomination for Michelle Yeoh. She deserves it.

@joereid 10:06 PM - 26 Mar 2022

16.

everything everywhere all at once is three love stories (and a raccoon) in a trenchcoat, and i loved it a lot

@kaytiburt 12:34 AM - 03 Apr 2022

17.

everything everywhere all at once really made me feel every emotion all at once what a masterpiece omfg

@gkzoe 01:59 PM - 03 Apr 2022

18.

Everything Everywhere All At Once. Right now. Just do it. So good. Get ready to laugh-cry like a maniac. You’re so lucky, I wish I was you about to go see it for the first time!!!!

@shhhhhionn 05:18 PM - 03 Apr 2022

19.

i have thought about EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE every day since seeing it and it makes me tear up every time??? s.o.s.

@karenyhan 08:28 PM - 30 Mar 2022

20.

If Everything Everywhere all at once doesn't AT LEAST win a costumes Oscar, it's rigged

@lolacoaster 03:41 AM - 03 Apr 2022

21.

me watching Everything Everywhere All At Once

@sssssparkers 02:03 AM - 27 Mar 2022

22.

I caught Everything Everywhere All At Once tonight &amp; came out with my imagination a-fire. The wildest, most innovative picture I’ve seen since Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. And funny! And whatever is the opposite of heart-breaking. Heart-mending? A beautiful film.

@joe_hill 01:51 AM - 01 Apr 2022

23.

“everything, everywhere, all at once” was quite simply one of the best movies i’ve ever seen. makes u want to watch it with ur mom a thousand times over

@SydneyBattle 04:09 PM - 26 Mar 2022

24.

Highly recommend seeing Everything Everywhere All At Once in the cinema so you can experience the pure catharsis of laughing manically and then sobbing profoundly along with lots of other people

@MalikaZW 12:51 AM - 03 Apr 2022

25.

Saw Everything Everywhere All at Once last night and there are no words to describe just how incredible and truly special this movie is. It can’t be explained, only experienced. If you see a single movie this year, make it this one. #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce

@ColdAsZac 08:38 PM - 31 Mar 2022

26.

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, more like Every Emotion Every Minute All At Once😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. Every frame, storyline, character and minute of the movie is truly, truly perfect.

@ohhdongwon 02:01 AM - 03 Apr 2022

27.

Everything Everywhere All at Once just become one of my favorite movies of all time. Damn, I loved that movie

@HeyListenGames 05:05 PM - 03 Apr 2022

28.

Um holy cow. Everything Everywhere All at Once. Go see it asap. Can't remember the last time I saw a movie where the audience clapped multiple times during the film.

@ChappellTracker 07:00 PM - 03 Apr 2022

29.

#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce is a big, beautiful wonder: overwhelming, emotional, breathtakingly chaotic, at once ridiculous and incredibly moving AND the Michelle Yeoh meta-action fever dream that cinema deservesPLUS this cast10 HOT DOG FINGERS OUT OF 10 🌭 #SXSW2022

@jenyamato 03:04 AM - 12 Mar 2022

30.

Everything Everywhere All at Once manages to crystallize and express everything that makes life worthwhile into about 30 minutes at the end. you should go see it

@Yelix 06:51 PM - 03 Apr 2022

31.

I do not say this lightly: #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce is one the most creative, best films I have ever seen. And utterly indescribable

@mmckinnon 10:05 PM - 29 Mar 2022

32.

#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce resonated deeply with me, as someone who understands the crushing mediocrity, guilt over missed opportunities and feeling of greatness lying just beyond reach.I hope to one day make peace with my own timeline too.

@kaynine85 03:39 AM - 02 Apr 2022

33.

#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce is the greatest movie of 2022. I cannot imagine this NOT winning every award. I cried about six times. I cried and laughed at the same time. Please see this movie, in theaters. We all cried. Nothing matters.

@AKissFromDaddy 06:47 PM - 03 Apr 2022

34.

I saw #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce and cried the hardest I’ve ever cried in a movie. It’s soooo good, so good, so good!

@lulu_clemons 04:48 PM - 26 Mar 2022

35.

With an immigrant mother from Vietnam, it is RARE to see an on-screen mom who has the same quirks and parenting styles as mine. I got wonderful tastes of it with Pen15, but in #EverythingEverywhereAllatOnce, a character like this is the LEAD!!!

@slariet 05:27 AM - 18 Mar 2022

36.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is the type of movie you dream about. One of the most audacious, hilarious, emotionally compelling visions I've ever seen. I wanted it to start again immediately after it ended. Instant classic.

@eatmorefuture 07:13 PM - 03 Apr 2022

Did you see Everything Everywhere All at Once ? What'd you think of it? Sound off in the comments!

