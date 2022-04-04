ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

See J. Elliot perform at Tumor Takedown Tailgate in Greenwood

By Joe Hopkins
Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Local singer-songwriter J. Elliot joined Indy Now on...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Statewide Silver Alert out of Anderson cancelled

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Barry Baker, 64, a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a white and blue Colts shirt, black jacket, blue pajama pants and red shoes.
ANDERSON, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Indiana Entertainment
Fox 59

Star of Indiana-based film on filming in French Lick

INDIANAPOLIS– “So Cold the River” is a chilling, suspenseful adaptation of a book by the same name. The book’s author is an Indiana native. Michael Koryta used West Baden and French Lick as the setting for his novel, and it came full circle when the movie version of “So Cold the River” was filmed on location entirely at West Baden Springs Hotel and the surrounding community. This is the highest-scale movie made in Indiana since Rudy in 1993.
FRENCH LICK, IN
Fox 59

Abbott’s Candy celebrating National Caramel Day

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s oldest candy company has been making candy since it was delivered by horse and buggy! For National Caramel Day, Abbott’s Candy came to celebrate!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy Now Book Club: Highlighting local Black authors

Keshia McEntire with the Indianapolis Public Library stopped by Indy Now to highlight local Black authors. Dear Black Girl: Letters from Your Sisters by Tamara Winfrey Harris. That Is My Dream!: A picture book of Langston Hughes’s “Dream Variation“. Black in Indiana by Eunice Brewer-Trotter. Girls of Might...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Brain Tumor#Takedown#Indy Now
Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: April 1, 2022

Hoosier looks to connect decades old home video film …. Indy FOP President reacts to newly released video …. IMPD releases video from night of shooting that severely …. Food banks working to overcome inflation, supply …. 50 years in the making: Beech Grove breaks ground …. Indy sees reduction...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

COLTS CHEER TRYOUTS

Indy FOP President reacts to newly released video …. IMPD releases video from night of shooting that severely …. Food banks working to overcome inflation, supply …. 50 years in the making: Beech Grove breaks ground …. Indy sees reduction in homicides over first three …. Shelbyville serial rapist sentenced...
BEECH GROVE, IN
Fox 59

Arnez J is coming to Indy, here’s where you can see the shows

INDIANAPOLIS – The actor, writer, and comedian known all over the country for his hilarious stories and physical comedy Arnez J has six upcoming shows in Indy!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New hot sauce company in Indy: Pup and The Pepper

INDIANAPOLIS – Ryan Hussey and Phillip Crawshaw are the owners of “Pup and The Pepper”, a new hot sauce company in Indy! They are a new Indianapolis-based hot sauce company currently offering three flavors. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

The Gifted Gown celebrating National Prom Day

INDIANAPOLIS – The Gifted Gown is making sure no one misses out on the chance to experience Prom or any formal occasion. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Meet the Indy artist who created these Biggie, Tupac pieces

INDIANAPOLIS — Kenneth “Sonny” Hordge is one of 18 visual artists who created the #BlackLivesMatter mural in Indianapolis. Saturday is your last chance to see their work all in one place at the Central Library’s Meet the Artists XXXIV Exhibit. The exhibit wraps up with a gala reception Saturday night from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Lyrical Lightning: rock hits from the 2000s

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re getting really specific again. Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme: hit rock songs from 2000 through 2009. Play along to see how many artist names and song titles you remember. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Indiana Artisan Marketplace

About 80 artisans from across Indiana are expected to showcase their original art and offer tastes of their small-batch food and wine. Hoosier looks to connect decades old home video film …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: April 1, 2022. Indy FOP President reacts to newly released video …
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indy Now Pop Quiz: how many can you get right?

INDIANAPOLIS – Beth & Jillian played a fun round of the Indy Now Pop Quiz!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

