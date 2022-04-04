See J. Elliot perform at Tumor Takedown Tailgate in Greenwood

FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
ANDERSON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Barry Baker, 64, a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a white and blue Colts shirt, black jacket, blue pajama pants and red shoes.
INDIANAPOLIS– “So Cold the River” is a chilling, suspenseful adaptation of a book by the same name. The book’s author is an Indiana native. Michael Koryta used West Baden and French Lick as the setting for his novel, and it came full circle when the movie version of “So Cold the River” was filmed on location entirely at West Baden Springs Hotel and the surrounding community. This is the highest-scale movie made in Indiana since Rudy in 1993.
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's oldest candy company has been making candy since it was delivered by horse and buggy! For National Caramel Day, Abbott's Candy came to celebrate!
Keshia McEntire with the Indianapolis Public Library stopped by Indy Now to highlight local Black authors. Dear Black Girl: Letters from Your Sisters by Tamara Winfrey Harris. That Is My Dream!: A picture book of Langston Hughes’s “Dream Variation“. Black in Indiana by Eunice Brewer-Trotter. Girls of Might...
INDIANAPOLIS – The actor, writer, and comedian known all over the country for his hilarious stories and physical comedy Arnez J has six upcoming shows in Indy!
INDIANAPOLIS – Ryan Hussey and Phillip Crawshaw are the owners of "Pup and The Pepper", a new hot sauce company in Indy! They are a new Indianapolis-based hot sauce company currently offering three flavors.
An Ohio man is doing an all-beer diet not only for Lent but for charity. Del Hall started his journey this year on the first day of Lent and plans to only drink beer during the 46 days. Hall is an army veteran and brewery owner that created SgtDel’s Virtual Tip Jar” where 100% of […]
INDIANAPOLIS – The Gifted Gown is making sure no one misses out on the chance to experience Prom or any formal occasion.
INDIANAPOLIS — Kenneth “Sonny” Hordge is one of 18 visual artists who created the #BlackLivesMatter mural in Indianapolis. Saturday is your last chance to see their work all in one place at the Central Library’s Meet the Artists XXXIV Exhibit. The exhibit wraps up with a gala reception Saturday night from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — We're getting really specific again. Today's Lyrical Lightning theme: hit rock songs from 2000 through 2009. Play along to see how many artist names and song titles you remember.
About 80 artisans from across Indiana are expected to showcase their original art and offer tastes of their small-batch food and wine. Hoosier looks to connect decades old home video film …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: April 1, 2022. Indy FOP President reacts to newly released video …
INDIANAPOLIS – Beth & Jillian played a fun round of the Indy Now Pop Quiz!
INDIANAPOLIS — It wouldn’t be Monday if things didn’t get weird with our favorite wild card, Jack’s Donuts CEO Lee Marcum. First he picks on Ryan, then he threatens to show up next time wearing a bunny suit — and not the Easter kind, folks.
