See J. Elliot perform at Tumor Takedown Tailgate in Greenwood

INDIANAPOLIS– “So Cold the River” is a chilling, suspenseful adaptation of a book by the same name. The book’s author is an Indiana native. Michael Koryta used West Baden and French Lick as the setting for his novel, and it came full circle when the movie version of “So Cold the River” was filmed on location entirely at West Baden Springs Hotel and the surrounding community. This is the highest-scale movie made in Indiana since Rudy in 1993.

FRENCH LICK, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO