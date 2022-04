LAUREL, Del. – Two teens were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop. We’re told shortly after 1 p.m., a trooper on patrol in Laurel saw a white Cadillac traveling above the speed limit on Laurel Road in the area of Shiloh Church Road. The trooper stopped the vehicle, and on contact with the driver, identified as 18-year-old Tyre Thomas, and a 15-year-old male juvenile in the front passenger’s seat, the odor of marijuana was detected inside the vehicle.

