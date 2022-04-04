Salesforce Inc., Intel share gains lead Dow's 39-point climb
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Monday morning with shares of Salesforce Inc. and Intel leading the way for the price-weighted average. Shares of Salesforce Inc. CRM and Intel INTC have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow DJIA is trading 39 points higher (0.1%). Salesforce Inc.'s shares have climbed $6.65, or 3.1%, while those of Intel are up $0.95, or 2.0%, combining for an approximately 50-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Apple...
