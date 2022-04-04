ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sam Surridge: Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper confident striker will keep taking chances

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says Sam Surridge's recent run of a goal every 45 minutes proves the striker can be relied on to deliver when needed. Surridge, 23, came off the bench to score in Saturday's win at Blackpool. It was his third goal in five games, a...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Surridge
Person
Lewis Grabban
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Carter-Vickers, Tottenham, Tierney, Arsenal, Hagi, Fraisl, Aberdeen, Hibs, Dundee, St Johnstone, Gallacher

Celtic are edging closer to landing on-loan United States centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers permanently in the summer despite solid interest in the 24-year-old from Burnley, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with talks ongoing with Tottenham Hotspur over a £6m option to buy that could rise to £10m with future add-ons. (Daily Record)
WORLD
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Monday night and know a win would underline their improvement under Patrick Vieira this season by returning them to the top half.The Eagles have only lost one game in all competitions since the end of January, that coming against European champions Chelsea, which has seen Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final and see three players earn England caps this past international break.They’ve also been draw specialists in the Premier League - no club has as more than Palace’s 13 in 2021/22, while at the other end of the scale, no side has fewer than Arsenal’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Championship: Three games including Middlesbrough v Fulham

Hello then and welcome to another helping of EFL action. We've got three games to sell you, so I'll warm up my best market trader's patter and do my best to whet your appetites. It's that time of the season. Managers everywhere are shifting awkwardly in their fancy racing car...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#Taking Chances#Huddersfield#Bbc Radio Nottingham
Daily Mail

Champions League predictions: Peter Schmeichel says NEITHER of Man City and Liverpool will even make the final, as Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards back their former clubs to win an all-English showpiece as they lay out their 'brackets'

Jamie Carragher was left stunned on Tuesday night when Peter Schmeichel boldly predicted neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will make this season's Champions League final. The two English clubs look set to go toe-to-toe for the remaining three trophies this season with a mouth-watering Premier League title showdown on Sunday, an FA Cup semi-final next weekend and the possibility of a Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Millwall 0-1 Swansea City: Joel Piroe goal dents Lions' play-off hopes

Millwall's Championship play-off hopes suffered a setback as Joel Piroe's clinical finish gave Swansea City victory at the Den. The Lions' seven-game unbeaten home run came to an end after Piroe struck in the opening seconds of the second half. Defeat leaves Millwall four points adrift of the top six...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Maddison and Barnes lead 'positive' Leicester

Leicester's "positive" approach was summed up by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes against Manchester United, according to the Football Daily panellists. Maddison supplied the cross for Kelechi Iheanacho's opening goal and thought he'd won the game late on, only for a VAR check to rule out his clinical strike. Former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Steve Bruce is plotting a Portuguese pre-season camp for West Brom

Steve Bruce is contemplating taking Albion to Portugal this summer – with the boss saying the pre-season trip will be particularly useful for his injured players. The Baggies currently have four players on the treatment table who have been impacted by long-term injuries this season. Kean Bryan was ruled...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy