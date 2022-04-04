Every Kentucky county out of COVID red level, first time since 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky has reached a huge milestone in its pandemic recovery journey.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, every one of Kentucky’s 120 counties is out of the community level red zone, per the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Kentucky COVID-19 map

(Center for Disease Control)

114 counties are in the green, low-risk categorization. The remaining six — Harrison, Robertson, Knox Whitley, Laurel, and Clay — are in the yellow, medium-risk category.

The CDC calculated Kentucky’s current weekly positivity rate as 2.29%.

