Simi Valley, CA

Catalytic converter thefts in Simi Valley reported within minutes of each other

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIMI VALLEY - An investigation is underway in Simi Valley after three suspected thieves stole a catalytic converter and attempted to steal another just a short distance away within half an hour. It happened April 3 around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of Connell Avenue. According to police,...

www.foxla.com

Comments

Sam Smith
2d ago

Yeah, people is Simi know what's up. and The criminal element would do well elsewhere. Simi peeps don't take kindly to crime at all, and they'll let you know about it.



