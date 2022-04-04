ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NCAA woes: More fixing needed for hoops, all college sports

By EDDIE PELLS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xetme_0eyv1Wuc00
NCAA Louisville South Carolina Basketball A referee holds up a ball during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament between South Carolina and Louisville Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall)

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — If the nine months that led to Monday night's national title game between Kansas and North Carolina have proven anything, it's that college basketball and all of college sports are changing.

Whoever shapes all these changes — and it won't necessarily be the NCAA — will help decide whether the next decade in this multibillion-dollar ecosystem of sports, entertainment and education grows into an efficiently run business or devolves into chaos. Either is a possibility.

The NCAA has struggled with the rules and outcomes of efforts to pay players, ensure gender equity, lock in the newly relaxed transfer portal, streamline an increasingly cluttered infractions system and, of course, deal with the long-debated "One and Done" rule.

And while the governing body is all but waving the white flag when it comes to figuring out many of the transformative shifts that these problems present, there’s a growing sense that that might not be a bad thing.

“This is not the time to look at nits and bits,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Friday, the day before his loss to North Carolina sealed his retirement. “It’s time to look at the whole thing.”

Top on the to-do list is figuring out a viable system for “name, image and likeness” (NIL) deals.

Players can now make money off sponsorship deals. It's a tremendous change in the entire college dynamic, a business in which players generated millions through March Madness but most of it filtered to coaches, new stadiums and weight rooms and keeping the rest of the university's athletic department running.

“I’m for sure happy to get a little money in my pocket,” Duke guard Trevor Keels said over the weekend.

But some argue NIL is a deflection from what really needs to happen — which is to make the schools directly pay the players for their work.

In a roundabout way, that's happening anyway, as donors and others that pump money into athletic programs are now shifting some of the dough into school-branded "collectives" that create sponsorship opportunities for athletes.

The workaround feels acceptable enough for the time being. But the NCAA has ceded all control of it, depending on state laws, school oversight and, maybe, an eventual federal law to regulate it all.

“It has been and it’s still the case that we have got to have Congress help us find a single legal model" to run NIL, NCAA President Mark Emmert said.

Under the current mishmash of rules, there is very little public information about who makes what and who pays the bills. The concept of millions of dollars floating around with zero transparency doesn't strike anyone as the best business model for a sport filled with athletes in the teens and early 20s.

"One of my bigger concerns is not even about players doing the campaigns or getting paid," said Barbara Jones of Outshine Talent. "It's about them giving away or promising too much and not even realizing it."

Another topic is gender disparity. Congress held hearings on the issue during the tournament. Last year, the differences in the way the men's and women's games were treated were encapsulated by a video taken by Oregon's Sedona Prince of the lame weight room at the women's tournament.

The NCAA commissioned a task force and a panel came up with recommendations. Most of the changes have felt like window dressing. They included adding four teams to bring the women's bracket up to 68, switching the women's final from Tuesday to Sunday and putting the branding “March Madness” on the women's tournament in addition to the men's.

Meanwhile, the NCAA still owns a vastly undervalued media contract for the women, the details of which paint the picture of the NCAA as a tone-deaf bureaucracy that isn't changing with the times. The deficiencies are all the more palpable with this being the 50th anniversary of the Title IX law that was designed to create equal opportunity for women in sports.

“I call it hot dogs for the girls and steak for the boys,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said.

Elsewhere, the new transfer rule is an attempt to rectify one of the biggest hypocrisies in sports — namely, that coaches could move around to the highest bidder with no restrictions but players weren't given the same freedom. Now, they are, but when combined with NIL, it threatens to create a free-agency system of sorts, the likes of which many in the college game would like to avoid.

The complicated and inefficient rulebook has also made the NCAA look like it's stuck in concrete.

Emmert all but conceded that fixes to establish an independent committee aren't working well. One consequence is that he came into New Orleans with the prospect of handing the title trophy to coach Bill Self, whose Kansas program has been tainted by a complex, half-decade-old investigation that still threatens the Jayhawks' future.

“It's common knowledge,” Self said. “We've been dealing with some stuff off the court for a while.”

Like most schools that get in trouble, Kansas' problems center around the recruitment of top talent, which leads back to the NCAA's longest-running issue — the “One and Done” rule that allows players to leave after one year of college.

Emmert's well-worn dodge on that rule is that it is technically part of the NBA collective-bargaining arrangement, so what is the NCAA to do? But when it comes to teasing out the details, and how they impact the college game, Krzyzewski said he's had more contact with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver over the years than anyone from the NCAA office.

As Krzyzewski leaves coaching in the rearview mirror, he is struck by how many decisions are made by NCAA boards and committees that don't deal with the issues at hand on a day-to-day basis.

He'd like to see a less-centralized NCAA — one that allowed men's basketball to decide about its own issues, and maybe the same with women's hoops and every other sport.

Whether a new model looks something like what Krzyzewski envisions, or something else, there's a growing sense that big changes are ahead for college sports.

“Everything that you work in, or whatever you do, it never stays just status-quo,” Self said. “We need to keep evolving.”

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

85K+

Followers

95K+

Posts

28M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Spun

Bill Walton Reveals His Thoughts On The National Title

Hall of Famer Bill Walton knows a thing or two about playing in national championship games from his time at UCLA. Prior to tonight’s showdown between Kansas and North Carolina, Walton previewed the title matchup on “The Rich Eisen Show.” The big redhead’s major concern with the Tar Heels is will they have an emotional hangover following Saturday’s monumental win over Duke.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Tara Vanderveer
Person
Mark Emmert
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KLFY News 10

Kansas captures 4th NCAA basketball championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY)- The North Carolina Tar Heels faced off against the Kansas Jayhawks for the NCAA men’s basketball championship in the Caesar’s Superdome. The last time these two met on the court was 2013. Kansas started hot scoring the first seven points of the game. Brady Manek’s three broke the North Carolina scoring […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Title Ix#Ap
CBS Sports

2022 national title bracket picks: NCAA Tournament expert predictions, March Madness, results, scores

The 2022 version of the NCAA Tournament was, yet again, a memorable affair in an event that never disappoints. But the dust has now mostly settled as the Final Four has come and gone, and now it's time to crown a champion in Division I men's college basketball as Kansas and North Carolina will clash on Monday night for the national championship. Due to the insane ride that was this year's March Madness event, your bracket just may have turned into a shambles.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WEKU

Kansas uses its historic rally to claim a fourth men's NCAA basketball title

The Kansas Jayhawks rallied behind the greatest comeback in national championship history Monday over the University of North Carolina to claim the men's NCAA Championship. The last standing one-seed Jayhawks trailed by 15 at halftime to rally for a 72-69 victory over the Tar Heels in a tight game between two historic programs. It was the fourth NCAA title for the Kansas men's team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
85K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy