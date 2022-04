Ron and Beverly Barker have been located according to family members on social media. Ron and Beverly’s nephew Travis Peters posted that his aunt and uncle’s RV was located West of Silver Lake Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after posting the update on Facebook, Peters posted that his uncle and aunt were located, however his uncle was found dead and his aunt was airlifted to Reno. It is unclear what happened to the couple.

