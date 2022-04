Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Keeping up good, steady habits in today's non-stop world can be extremely difficult. However, technology can be used in your favor to help manage some of the craziness, especially when it comes to simplifying your daily routines. One of the big realms in which people often struggle with this is in their eating habits, but Tovala is here to combat that with its ultra-convenient Smart Oven — which happens to be discounted to a nigh-insane extent, dropping the price of the normally $299 device to just $79 with code MARCH79. All you have to do is take advantage of the brand's handy, super-simple pre-made meals.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO