MORNING CONVERSATION 4.4.22

At least five people opened fire during a mass shooting in Sacramento over the weekend that was fueled by gang violence and left six people dead, police said Wednesday. At least 12 more people were injured in a hail of gunfire early Sunday in a bustling downtown area. Sacramento police said the gunfire was exchanged between at least two groups of men. Authorities said it is “increasingly clear” that gang violence was at the center of the shootings but did not elaborate further.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO