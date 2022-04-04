MORNING CONVERSATION 4.4.22

WASHINGTON — The U.S. will impose a new round of economic sanctions on Russia, the White House announced on Wednesday, including on the adult children of President Vladimir Putin and other influential Russians, in response to new accusations he committed war crimes in Ukraine. "These oligarchs and their family...
WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has charged Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev with violating sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, saying on Wednesday he provided financing for Russians promoting separatism in Crimea. Attorney General Merrick Garland said authorities had also disrupted a type of...
No charges will be filed in the death of Amir Locke, a Black 22-year-old man shot by a SWAT team officer during a no-knock warrant raid in Minneapolis in February, officials announced Wednesday. Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement they are...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state House passed a bill Tuesday that would make performing an abortion a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, has said he will sign any anti-abortion rights bill sent to him. If he signs this one, it will go into effect this summer.
NEW YORK (AP) — The attorneys general of six states have written to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell , expressing concern over the league’s treatment of female employees and admonishing him for a lack of improvement to the league’s workplace culture. Without improvement, the attorneys general warned of...
The Supreme Court on Wednesday halted a prior court ruling that struck down a Trump-era rule limiting state and tribal authority to veto projects that could impact their waters, including pipelines. The Trump rule in question, which was nixed by a federal court in October, limited states’ authority to block...
Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon after learning that he was exposed to the virus. Garland held a press conference Wednesday morning alongside FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco about new actions against Russian criminal activity. Garland, along with the other officials, did not wear a mask while speaking at the podium to a room of reporters.
At least five people opened fire during a mass shooting in Sacramento over the weekend that was fueled by gang violence and left six people dead, police said Wednesday. At least 12 more people were injured in a hail of gunfire early Sunday in a bustling downtown area. Sacramento police said the gunfire was exchanged between at least two groups of men. Authorities said it is “increasingly clear” that gang violence was at the center of the shootings but did not elaborate further.
