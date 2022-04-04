ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

Pleasantville, NJ, Police Search for Family Dollar Robbery Suspect

By Chris Coleman
 2 days ago
Cops in Pleasantville are asking for your help identifying a robbery suspect. Authorities say the pictured person is wanted for allegedly robbing the Family Dollar store on West...

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

