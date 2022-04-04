ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Cameron Recalls Pete Davidson Being ‘Chill’ On ‘SNL’: ‘Kim Likes That’ About Him

By Alyssa Norwin, Russ Weakland
 2 days ago
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

‘The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron was in an ‘SNL’ skit on the night that Kim Kardashian hosted and met Pete Davidson, and he told us why he thinks the two work so well together!

Tyler Cameron was an eyewitness to the beginning stages of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. “I think they are just having fun,” Tyler told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his collaboration with HomeGoods. “I think Pete makes everyone feel loose and relaxed. He is a very good guy. I remember being around him and he was very chill and relaxed. He has a certain way about himself and I think Kim really enjoys that.”

On SNL, Tyler starred in a Bachelorette-themed skit, with Kim playing the leading lady. “I threw myself into that and it turned out great,” he admitted. “All I really did was play myself, but that was really fun to be a part of.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on ‘SNL.’ (NBC)

Tyler is working with HomeGoods to refresh his home with the new HomeGoods Dream Vibes, a digital experience that taps into users’ actual dreams to help decorate their homes. “I have always loved interior design, and it’s something that I’m learning a lot more about lately,” Tyler explained. “I am getting ready to remodel my home and I am getting a new Airbnb, and I want to redesign the interior. When I am in New York, I am always dreaming about being in Florida, and I punched that in and they got my mood and vibe and created a vision for me from my dream.”

Now that Tyler has tapped into the construction and remodeling field, he’s ready to start selling some houses. “I would love to further my career in construction and home space,” he dished. “I am having a blast. I get to do it with my family and friends and that is where my main focus is.” He also added that there “could be” a home television show in his future. “That would be great,” he admitted. “It would be a fun way to showcase what I’ve been doing. Maybe one day. I have to continue to learn my craft.”

Tyler Cameron on the red carpet. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Tyler is best known for his time on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, but these days, he’s living a much more low-key lifestyle. “I am a down home boy and a Florida boy,” he told us. “I like being by the water, by a boat and with my friends. Family means more than anything. To think of it, I don’t have friends at all in the entertainment world. All my friends are right here at home. I love spending time in Jupiter. That is where I want to be. That is who I am andI want to build a business and be good at it and see where it goes.”

