ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Legal cannabis in Maryland: still a work in progress | COMMENTARY

By Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQnP9_0eyuyNDW00
Peninsula Alternative Health employee Lynda Brimer weighs and packs “Chem Berry,” a cannabis flower, into small packets for sale at the dispensary in Salisbury. Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Before lawmakers ever showed up in Annapolis for the 2022 legislative session, legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana was expected to be one of the most noteworthy actions they would take this term, and, at least in that respect, they did not disappoint. Fulfilling a promise Democratic leaders made months ago, the Maryland General Assembly approved a constitutional amendment giving average Marylanders a say in the matter. Should voters ratify the amendment by referendum this November (and polls suggest they will), the state will move forward with a new law that will make it legal for people age 21 and older to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis, decriminalize possession of up to 2.5 ounces and create the means to allow people previously convicted of possession to have their records expunged.

But, as so often the case, the devil is in the details, and lawmakers left some of those spaces blank on the way to approval — and made a few questionable choices along the way. The good news is that there’s plenty of time to make fixes. The timetable for legal marijuana is July 1, 2023. That means there’s one more regular 90-day session in early 2023 (with a newly elected governor and state legislature at that) to potentially revisit the problem areas. One of the first matters at hand will be to fix a shortcoming in marijuana reforms that dates back to 2017 when the state legalized medical marijuana. And that is the shameful lack of Black ownership in dispensaries given how the criminalization of marijuana has disproportionately hurt African American communities.

And while we are somewhat confident that matter can be addressed through a disparity study and a curative race-conscious approach to licensing, we are disappointed that the Senate chose to increase fines for public smoking to problematic levels. Get caught smoking pot in a location where it is not allowed and you could face a $250 fine (instead of a $50 one) . While we don’t condone such behavior, we can’t help but foresee such a substantial penalty disproportionately harming (once more) low-income Black residents. Again, we presume this can be fixed in the future.

Granted, these can be complex issues, but Maryland is not exactly at the vanguard of the movement to decriminalized cannabis. So far, at least 18 states including Virginia (and the District of Columbia) have legalized it, while medical use is up to 37 states. In many ways, medical marijuana has been a way to allow recreational use for the affluent who can afford to get a doctor’s prescription for using cannabis to address self-reported symptoms such as anxiety or frequent nausea or chronic pain. The greatest absurdity today, however, is that the federal government continues to classify marijuana as an illegal drug. In reality, it ought to exist somewhere between tobacco and alcohol, which both require reasonable restrictions to protect public health and safety.

Notably, the legalization movement has gotten bipartisan support. While the Northeast and West Coast states have been among the first to legalize cannabis, the list also includes Alaska, Nevada and Montana, which aren’t exactly liberal bastions. Even Florida, Mississippi and Alabama have gone the medical marijuana route. Polls show Americans overwhelmingly agree that marijuana should be legalized. In one poll conducted last year by the Pew Research Center , fewer than one in 10 Americans opposed all forms of legalization. Public attitudes have changed markedly over the last decade or so: Decriminalization is inevitable.

Still, there are specifics that will still need to be refined. Among the most worrisome is that increased use of marijuana will lead to more incidents of drugged driving. In Washington state, for example, the percentage of drivers involved in fatal crashes who tested positive for marijuana doubled after that state legalized recreational use 10 years ago (from 9% to 18%, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety ). Whether stiffer penalties or enforcement, or perhaps better public education on the risks of marijuana-impaired driving, are required remains to be determined.

Perhaps the strongest statement made in support of legalized marijuana came from State House Republicans who objected to the ballot referendum as a partisan effort by Democrats to improve voter turnout. First, here’s to improved voter turnout under any circumstances and second, when even opponents of a dramatic policy change concede there’s overwhelming support for it, that’s a good thing. It’s time to decriminalize marijuana.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.

Comments / 2

Deirdre Keeney
1d ago

Legalize it just like ALL the other garden vegetables and EXPUNGE ALL MARIJUANA RECORDS. It's pretty simple but I guess they want to find a way to PROFIT from marijuana

Reply
2
Check out more stories from
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun

5K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Salisbury, MD
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
City
Annapolis, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
State
Virginia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
Salisbury, MD
Government
thefreshtoast.com

Which States Have Medical Marijuana In 2022?

Your essential guide to which states have legalized marijuana, and how to proceed when buying weed there. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Now that the stigma surrounding cannabis is lifting, more and more people realize that medical marijuana can help enhance the quality...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Smoking Marijuana#Legalized Marijuana#Democratic#Marylanders
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy