ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Missing Florida mother's body found in Alabama

WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Police have discovered the body of missing...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Seat was locked in teen’s Florida theme park ride death, accident report says

The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was locked, according to an accident report from the state. On Thursday, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died after falling from the FreeFall drop tower that takes riders up 430 feet and then drops at high speeds of up to 75 mph, according to Orlando’s ICON Park, where the incident took place.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cnn#Wala
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Family of Missing Hayward Girl Devastated After Child’s Body Found — ‘This Could Have Been Avoided’

HAYWARD (KPIX) — Heartbroken family members told KPIX that the tragic death of an eight-year-old Hayward girl who had gone missing could have been avoided if Child Protective Services had heeded repeated warnings about the girl’s mother. Merced Police have issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, the boyfriend of 30-year-old Hayward mother Samantha Johnson, who is now behind bars. Both are facing murder charges after investigators found a child’s body inside the Central Valley home where authorities believe Samantha and her daughter, Sophia Mason, had been staying. Since Tuesday, Hayward police have been searching for the missing eight-year-old girl. Family members...
HAYWARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy