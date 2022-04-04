Sony Pictures Television International Chief Wayne Garvie: ‘We Want to Be the Biggest Drama Studio in Britain’
Sony Pictures Television International chief Wayne Garvie has set his sights on European production, he revealed during a keynote discussion at MipTV on Monday afternoon. Garvie was speaking alongside Bad Wolf co-founder Jane Tranter in a panel discussion moderated by Variety international editor Manori Ravindran. SPTV International acquired Bad Wolf, who...www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0