Paige Spiranac hypes up Masters week with revealing photoshoot

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
Paige Spiranac gave fans a glimpse of her upcoming Augusta towel

It seems Paige Spiranac is keeping a certain tradition alive for Masters week.

The golf influencer, who dropped towels last March ahead of the highly anticipated tournament, teased Monday what fans can expect this year, posting a video of herself covered up in pink flowers and not much else.

“Happy Masters week!” Spiranac exclaimed in an Instagram Story. “Towel drops tomorrow!”

Spiranac posted a video Monday of her photoshoot, in which she covered herself with pink flower petals

In the clip, Spiranac is seen posing against a white backdrop with pink petals scattered about. She then tosses a handful of flowers up in the air while smiling at the camera.

Last year, the “Playing A Round” podcast host, 29, dropped towels that featured her wearing a green mini skirt and a matching jacket, sans a top.

“‘No one will ever take you seriously if you keep posting pictures with cleavage,’ so here’s to continuing doing what I want,” Spiranac posted on Instagram in March 2021. “I made some towels with this image and other prints! Link in bio if you want to buy or for the haters to dry their tears with.”

Spiranac also shared that the towels will drop Tuesday, two days before the 2022 Masters begins

Beyond the release of her towels, Spiranac is also amped about the possibility of Tiger Woods teeing off at Augusta.

“Happy Masters week! Tiger looks to be playing and my Augusta towel drops tomorrow!” she tweeted Monday morning.

Woods — who was seriously injured in a one-car crash in California last February — was spotted Sunday on the practice grounds of Augusta National.

Spiranac released towels ahead of the 2021 Masters last year

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice,” Woods wrote Sunday on Twitter. “It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.”

Woods won the Masters back in 2019.

