Streets Division Drop-off Sites Now on Expanded Summer Hours

Olin Avenue temporary site opens

Today, Monday, April 4, 2022 the Streets Division drop-off sites at 402 South Point Road and 4602 Sycamore Avenue will begin their expanded summer hours.

Also on April 4, 2022 the special temporary drop-off site at 121 East Olin Avenue will open at 3:00pm.

The drop-off site at 1501 W. Badger Road will remain closed due to the pending construction project.

Hours for South Point Rd and Sycamore Ave Drop-off Sites

The drop-off sites at 402 South Point Road and 4602 Sycamore Avenue will be open the below hours.

These hours will be in effect from April 4, 2022 until December 2, 2022:

Monday: 7:30am to 2:45pm

Tuesday: 7:30am to 7:00pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 7:30am to 7:00pm

Friday: 7:30am to 2:45pm

Saturday: 9:00am to 4:00pm

Sunday: Closed

Hours for Temporary Olin Avenue Drop-off Site

The Olin Avenue location will open today, April 4, 2022 at 3:00pm.

The below hours will be in effect at the Olin Avenue location until November 27, 2022:

Monday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Tuesday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Wednesday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Thursday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9:00am to 4:00pm

Sunday: 9:00am to 4:00pm

More Drop-off Site Details

Additional details on the rules, restrictions, and the material accepted at these sites, please visit our drop-off sites website, www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

