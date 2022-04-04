RPL Celebrates National Library Week April 4-10; Includes Deals With Library Card, Free Parking

RACINE – The Racine Public Library (RPL), 75 7th St., celebrates National Library Week all this week (April 4-10) with a library card promotion and free parking.

For seven days, starting Monday, anyone with a valid RPL library card can receive special discounts and deals at these area businesses:

Blue Bear

Bonifide Nutrition

Culver’s (21st Street)

Dew Esthetics

Dimple’s Imports

Dragon Pit BBQ

Esperanza Coffee

Inmoxicated

Long Shot Vinyl

Massage by K

Nissi’s Cake Room

Pepi’s Pub & Grill

Racine Art Museum

Racine Danish Kringles

Racine Family YMCA

Racine Heritage Museum

To get an RPL library card, visit the library check-out desk Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About National Library Week

National Library Week, sponsored by the American Library Association, is annual celebration of the nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions and a promotion of library use and support. The 2022 theme is “Connect with Your Library.” It’s a reminder that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas, and classes – in addition to books.

Parking will be free in the RPL metered lot from Monday through Saturday.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

