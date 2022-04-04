Young Coyotes fan writes letter to GM to keep Lawson Crouse in Arizona

LINE: Blues -408, Coyotes +315; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime. The Blues have gone 12-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 243 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 23.
After a couple of days of the dust settling, Jay Beagle spoke with Coyotes' media regarding his brush up with the Anaheim Ducks' F Troy Terry. The controversy has drawn national attention both US & Canadian. Some people think that's just hockey. Others think the unchecked barbarism belongs in the past.
The Coyotes are expanding Chief Hockey Development Officer Shane Doan's duties, turning to the longtime former Coyotes captain to become more directly focused and involved with the team's Tempe arena project, which is still to be approved by that city's leaders.
Doan's expertise in that matter comes from a long NHL career having...
The St. Louis Blues will have their leading scorer back when they begin a four-game homestand at Enterprise Center on Monday night against the Arizona Coyotes (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). Jordan Kyrou, who missed three games due to an illness, was back on the third line in Monday's practice...
Shayne Gostisbehere became the fourth Coyote to score an overtime goal this season as the Coyotes defeated the Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night (April 3) at the United Center. Arizona overcame an early deficit with second-period goals from Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd prior Patrick Kane's game-tying goal in the third, but Gostisbehere got the Coyotes the extra point with just 15 seconds left in the extra session.
Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?
Notes, quotes and reactions from Minnesota's loss Tuesday night in Nashville. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 6-2 loss against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Tuesday night:. 1. All good things must come to an end. For the first time in 23 days...
WINNIPEG - Earlier this season, Connor Hellebuyck shut out the Detroit Red Wings by making 33 saves in his home state of Michigan. When the Red Wings play in Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, they won't have just one Hellebuyck starting back at them - they'll have more than 15,000.
The Penguins closed out their home-and-home series against the Colorado Avalanche with a 6-4 loss at PPG Paints Area on Tuesday. Bryan Rust, Evan Rodrigues, Jake Guentzel and Mike Matheson scored for Pittsburgh, while Tristan Jarry made 26 saves. Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher, Josh Manson, Darren Helm, and Atturi Lehkonen scored for Colorado, while Darcy Kuemper made 41 saves.
WINNIPEG - After a much needed three days away from game action, the Winnipeg Jets resume a three-game home stand tonight as they take on the Detroit Red Wings at Canada Life Centre. While the Jets (33-27-10) are rested, the Red Wings beat the Boston Bruins 5-3 last night in...
