Young Coyotes fan writes letter to GM to keep Lawson Crouse in Arizona

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO