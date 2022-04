ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Our first full day of Spring was a pretty one, with a good deal of sun and milder air, although a busy wind cut down on how mild it felt. A weak wave of rain showers to our west may deliver a few light showers to parts of the western Southern Tier by midnight, followed by a clearing sky as high pressure builds back in. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be another good-looking day with a good deal of sun, especially through the first half of the day, but our next system will start to increase the clouds by afternoon and evening.

