Candidate Michael Shellenberger campaigns for 2022’s Gubernatorial Race

A Republican Oklahoma state Senate candidate posted a campaign ad in which he shoots a mock Dominion voting machine. Jarrin Jackson, who is running for state office in Oklahoma, posted the video on Monday. In the advertisement, he approaches a printer and asks "Who owns this?" The lid of the printer is labelled "Property of: Godless Commies." Dominion Voting Systems was the focus on numerous conspiracy theories following the 2020 election. There has never been any evidence that the company engaged in any fraudulent activity regarding the election. Other phrases are written on the printer, including "Don't Believe the...

ELECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO