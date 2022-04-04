ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curious about radical self-care? It's simpler than you think.

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Self-care is a hot topic that often relates to activities like exploring a hobby or heading to the spa. But what happens when to-do’s hijack your day and life is so busy that you can’t even manage a basic self-care routine such as getting a full night’s rest or...

psychologytoday.com

Getting Older May Be Better Than You Think

New research suggests that a more optimistic outlook may be associated with greater wellbeing. Widespread biases continue to marginalize older people, pushing them to the sidelines of life. Accurate information and awareness of the power of your choices can help you transform your beliefs about growing older. Research associates a...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Does the Brain React to Loneliness?

The brain processes physical pain and emotional pain like loneliness in similar ways. Loneliness, bereavement, or relationship troubles can be just as disruptive or distressing as physical ailments. Intentional and routine prosocial behaviors can reduce loneliness in oneself and others. Have you ever been kicked in the gut and then...
MENTAL HEALTH
Inc.com

The 1 Thing the Emotionally Intelligent Never Do. Really

Freud said venting heals your anger but the science says it just makes you more angry. Since the days of Sigmund Freud, psychologists have believed that the best way to deal with emotional trauma is catharsis. When you're really angry and you keep it bottled up, you need to vent your anger lest it explode like an overheated steam boiler.
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

What I Wish People Knew About Depression

Depression is misunderstood and stigmatized by many. Since you can’t see depression, it is hard for others to understand what it feels like. This causes many people without experience to judge others with depressive symptoms. There are some things I wish people knew about depression that I have learned over the years.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Where our thoughts come from: How microemotions affect spontaneous thought

Our thoughts are like a private theater, and as such they can fascinate us. They are sometimes unpredictable and sometimes on cue. They can surprise us, stimulate us, move us to action and sometimes to tears. As much as thoughts can trigger emotions, they can also be triggered by them: feelings influence what is shown in our mental theater.
MENTAL HEALTH
BET

Study: White People More Likely Than Black People To Be Screened For Lung Cancer

Black Americans are about 50 percent less likely to receive lung cancer screenings than white Americans, United Press International reports, citing a JAMA Network Open study released Thursday (March 31). "The racial and ethnic disparities we observed are troubling, and the reasons for these disparities need to be identified so...
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Culture in Parenting Science

Cross cultural parenting science has its unique set of challenges. These challenges involve unmatched measurements, limited methodological designs, and non-availability of representative samples. It is essential to focus on cross-cultural parenting science to have suitable developmental models. Models relating to parenting science need to be culturally sensitive. What is the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
verywellmind.com

'I'm a Bad Person:' Why You Might Feel This Way

Most people have done things that they regret. Nobody is perfect, and making mistakes is part of life. Sometimes these regrets can leave you wondering if you are a bad person. It can be a distressing thought, but it is not necessarily uncommon. Many people question the things they've done and what those actions say about them.
MENTAL HEALTH
quickanddirtytips.com

How to Engage Socially When You’re Feeling Anxious

How to Engage Socially When You’re Feeling Anxious. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe on Google. Spring is here! We often associate this season with breaking out from the cocoon of winter and into social butterflies. This is easier for some than others. I am a proud introvert, and I usually have to prepare myself for the increase in social interactions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Californian

Simple tips to practice mindfulness in everyday life

One of the biggest misconceptions about meditation is the belief that it’s an isolated practice that starts and ends on a meditation cushion or chair. I’d like to explore some of the ways we can carry meditative practices into our daily lives, especially as the semester ramps up in difficulty. The following practices are perfect for beginners who haven’t practiced meditation before. Better yet, you can implement them anywhere, whether it be seated in a lecture hall, eating lunch on Memorial Glade or walking to your next class. Don’t worry: There isn’t any exclusive or esoteric formula to becoming more mindful but rather extremely simple habits that develop over time through consistency and practice.
YOGA
Psych Centra

5 Tips to Cope with Things You Can’t Control

Do you feel the need to control everything around you? This is common, and there are ways to manage. You can’t control how your colleagues think and act. You can’t control the traffic. You can’t control whether your loved ones become ill. And yet, accepting that you can’t control these things can be difficult in itself.
MENTAL HEALTH
Terri Kozlowski

Are You Being Diligent in Clearly Living As Your Authentic Self?

To live an authentic life, you must be diligent each day to your goal of living your truth. Diligence leads to you being yourself.Terri Kozlowski. Once you are dedicated to being authentically you, then the conscious effort of being diligent takes hold. What do I mean by diligence? I believe it’s the ability to focus carefully on your goal, persistently, while being fully engaged with enthusiasm.
News Channel Nebraska

Treating Depression with Meditation

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/treating-depression-with-meditation/. People who don’t suffer from depression experience sadness in temporary bursts if they are presented with a difficult situation, such as the loss of a loved one. Afterwards, they are able to return to their happy state of mind. However, when a person is depressed, they dwell on sad moments. Releasing them becomes increasingly difficult, and this can lead to major episodes of depression. Research has also proven that high levels of stress can lead to depression as well. It doesn’t matter if the stress is from a positive or negative situation either. For instance, an engaged woman might experience depression from the stress of planning a wedding that she is looking forward to. The overwhelming list of things to do piles on too much pressure, and it just becomes too much to bare. Some people have chemical imbalances in their bodies that can lead to depression too.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about extrinsic motivation

Extrinsic motivation refers to sources of motivation that come from outside oneself. For example, the promise of a promotion at work or the threat of losing a job can be a form of extrinsic motivation. Depending on the situation, extrinsic motivation can come from positive reinforcement, such as a reward,...
PSYCHOLOGY
Psych Centra

In Love with Your Therapist? Here's What You Can Do.

Developing romantic feelings for your therapist is common, and it’s called transference. Here’s why it happens and how to handle it. Have you ever thought to yourself “I love my therapist”? If so, try not to feel ashamed, embarrassed, or awkward about it. Falling in love...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

