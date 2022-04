Summer is right around the corner and everyone wants to be able to enjoy it safely. I don't think I can say this enough, boats and the summer go together perfectly. For as much as a day on the water can be fun, danger can happen quickly in any situation and it's important to be able to know what to do. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office announced that they will be offering boating safety courses to help educate boaters and to encourage the safe use of boats.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO